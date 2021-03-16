Realme 8 Pro Illuminations Yellow Color Option Teased by CEO Madhav Sheth





The Realme 8 Pro Illuminating Yellow color option is teased by Madhav Sheth, CEO of the company’s India and Europe, on Twitter. In the tweet, executives shared a 12-second video with a caption. Please check the details. The clip shows the phone’s quad rear camera setup and suggests a special yellow option that looks like it glows in the dark. Development will take place a week before the launch of the Realme 8 series in India, which includes two models, the Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro.

The 12-second video shared by Sheth gives you a good look at the back of the Realme 8 Pro. It shows a phone with a bright yellow camera module and a Dare To Leap slogan that looks like it’s glowing in the dark. In addition, it suggests that under normal lighting conditions, the back looks like a normal yellow paint operation. This clip looks closely at the quad rear cameras already seen in various other leaks and reports on the internet.

Realme 8 Pro is part of the Realme 8 series, which will be available in India on March 24th. The smartphone has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. The vanilla model comes with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, while it was previously confirmed to have a 108-megapixel camera sensor.

In the premature opening video, Realme 8 Pro can be seen with a standard hole punch flat display with a cutout in the upper left corner of the screen. The smartphone will include a 65W SuperDart charger, a USB Type-A-Type-C cable, and a clear silicone phone case.

Can Realme X7 Pro take over OnePlus Nord? We talked about this in our weekly technology podcast, Orbital. To subscribe to this podcast, simply subscribe from Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download episodes, or press the play button below.

