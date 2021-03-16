Overwolf Raises $ 52.5 Million for Platform to Build, Distribute, and Monetize In-Game User Generated Content – ​​TechCrunch





Roblox, a gaming company that made its strong debut this month, is playing games for the role that creative input can play to make them more beloved, more attractive and more enterprising. (So ​​to speak) I changed it. Today, startups adopting that model version are focusing on in-game apps and changes, announcing funding and the launch of new toolkits to double that opportunity.

Today, a startup called Overwolf, which has built a popular platform for game fans to build mods and additional tools for all kinds of PC games, has $ 52.5 million in growth funding and a new content creation SDK. Has announced the launch of. Its growth, more specifically, the market demand to bring more user-generated content variations into the gaming world.

The company’s platform has approximately 30,000 creators, 90,000 mods and add-ons, and 18 million monthly users of thousands of games, including Fortnite, World of Warcraft, and Minecraft. Overwolf’s revenue increased by 300% last year, when gaming activity surged as more people stayed at home during the pandemic, he said.

“We’re aiming for what YouTube is for YouTuber,” said Uri Marchand, CEO and co-founder of Tel Aviv-based Overwolf, in an interview with TechCrunch. “Like YouTube is a one-stop shop for videos, we want to be a one-stop shop for creating apps and mods.”

Series C is jointly led by Insight Partners and Griffin Gaming Partners, VCs specializing in game content. Other investors in the round include Ubisoft, Warner Music Group, Meg Whitman and Gen.G co-founder Kevin Chou. The evaluation is not disclosed.

Importantly, in parallel with funding, Overwolf is introducing a new service called Curse Forge Core. This is an SDK that can be integrated directly into the game itself, making it easy for game enthusiasts and developers to create user-generated content. CurseForge Core is essentially the next iteration of CurseForge, a mods platform that Overwolf acquired from Amazon’s Twitch last year for a private amount.

Overwolf seems to work more closely with others like Discord who are talking about something that constitutes a larger ecosystem of communication and activity between gamers other than the core experience of the game, Buyers and acquirers here continue to have a close relationship. itself.

Prior to the release of this SDK, Overwolf had already built a large community of users with both its own steam and the acquisition of CurseForge. At the moment we are completely focused on PC games, but next year we plan to extend that to other platforms such as Mac, console games and mobile games.

The market gap identified and built by Overwolf is the demand from enthusiastic gamers for more tools to improve the gaming experience. Created.

These are, for example, maps for navigating the game, dashboards and leaderboards for more accurate tracking of various statistics of characters and other players, tools for changing characters, or when you are inside. For example, an app for communicating with other players. game. Merchandise points out that he was the first mod maker to enter the world by creating a Skype app for World of Warcraft many years ago.

“We have switched from making modifications to creating a platform for others to make modifications and additions,” he said. “Thinking about all the aspects that need to be addressed, such as telemetry, interactive UI, analytics, and installers, can be very complex, so it provides a platform essential that helps developers understand everything. Did.”

Game developers may have a very specific vision of how they want the game to be played, but as Merchand explained to me, try those experiences and make them unique. Doing is also a big part of the PC gaming culture. For each player. However, handling the work of third-party ecosystems is usually not a core competence.

“The size and variety of its content makes it impossible for game makers to capture and run everything,” says Marchand. “History has proved that game makers want to encourage UGC, but they can’t. That’s why we exist.”

Building an SDK that sits inside the game itself is a logical next step, but it represents a sort of increased trust between Overwolf and the game publisher.

Overwolf is developing the Holy Grail of the UGC framework for both publishers and in-game creators. We enable all major publishers like us to create mods in a safe, secure, approved and profitable way. In a statement, Ubisoft Head of Corporate Development Oscar Navarro said it was a game changer for all creators and IP owners.

In fact, trade-offs for game publishers are tools that can further increase user engagement. The SDK covers tools such as cross-platform mods and allows players to detect and install in-game mods on all platforms and storefronts. An analytic dashboard to get a more accurate picture of the performance of different mods. A moderation tool to better verify which third-party content is being sent. A monetization tool to attract more creators. Like other platforms that incentive creators, these include author compensation programs, financial investments, developer contests, and hackathons.

In a statement, Insight Partners MD, MD, believes that we have been following UGC in games for many years and that Overwolf has established itself as a leader in this category. AAA Game Studio wants to allow creators to build and express themselves. Overwolf is positioned as a platform that enables this by recognizing the contributions of creators and making it easy to integrate their work into the game. Overwolf has proven to be a strong champion in the creator community and looks forward to helping them scale up in 2021.

Financial incentives continue to stand out today for these creators who are making money from In-Mod or In-App advertising, a network operated by Overwolf itself, rather than from paid mods and apps. Merchand said that the most successful developers can generate $ 100,000 in monthly revenue.

Merchandise likens Overwolf to YouTube, but investors see similarities in Unity, another key toolkit in the game developer community.

Similar to how developers use Unity to build games, Overwolf is considered a framework for all UGC related to games. Overwolf enables one of the only ways to monetize thousands of creators. This leads to increased publisher engagement and increased gamer content. Services like Overwolf are ready for the industry to see a new generation of user-generated content. We are pleased to be able to invest in a major company that is moving this field forward. Nick Tuost, co-founder of Griffin Gaming Partners and Managing Director of Lion Tree, commented. , In the statement.

