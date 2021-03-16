Today’s Deals: Mario Kart Live, HyperX Gaming Accessories, Fortnite Toys and more





The products described here are of the editor’s own choice. GameSpot may receive a portion of its revenue when you purchase what is featured on this site.

Some of the best deals from Monday to Tuesday have been carried over, including a nice promotion for Nintendo Switch Lite and a big discount on Beats Solo Pro headphones. Tuesday will also bring a new trading slate. Amazon offers significant discounts on HyperX gaming peripherals, and Best Buy offers 50% off Fortnite and Cyberpunk 2077 merchandise. We’ve compiled the best gaming, technology, and entertainment deals available today. Don’t forget to check out the deals tomorrow.

$ 88 (was $ 100)

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Luigi Sets are available on Amazon for $ 100- $ 88. With AR racing games, you can create your own Mario Kart track at home. RC karts react to on-screen actions and create a unique racing experience that adds something new to the iconic series. Mario Kart Live Home Circuit Review Won 7/10.

Get a $ 20 gift card with your purchase

Full discounts on Nintendo Switch Lite are very rare, but sometimes there are some good promotions. Amazon and GameStop are currently offering one of the best promotions we’ve seen. If you buy Nintendo Switch Lite at a fixed price, you’ll receive a $ 20 gift card that you can use for your next purchase.

$ 60 (was $ 80)

The Deluxe Edition of Hitman 3 is available on Best Buy for $ 80 to $ 60. The Deluxe edition comes with six additional escalation contracts, in-game gear, a digital soundtrack, a digital book, and director commentary. PS5 and Xbox Series X / Xbox One versions of Hitman 3 are eligible for this transaction. The recently released stealth game ended the style of the World of Assassination trilogy and won 9/10 in a Hitman 3 review.

$ 15 (was $ 25)

Amazon is now offering this cute Pac-Man version of Tamagotchi for $ 10 off, and it also comes with a cool case. While raising Pac-Man, you need to protect them from ghosts and give him cherries. It also features a pair of mini-games for playing with Pac-Man. If you don’t mind the case, you can save $ 3 with the standard version.

$ 30 (was $ 60)

Immortals Fenyx Rising is available on Amazon for 50% off on all consoles. Ubisoft’s open world adventure is inspired by Greek mythology and has a friendly tone. With clever puzzles and satisfying action combat, Immortals Fenyx Rising is a fun experience worth checking out if you’re a fan of Ubisoft’s open-world structure.

$ 20 (previously $ 50)

XCOM 2 is one of the latest turn-based tactical games and can now save you a lot of Amazon’s amazing Nintendo Switch port. It’s usually $ 50, and the XCOM 2 collection sells for just $ 20 on Switch. Comes with a base game, four DLC packs, and selected war extensions. Please note that you need a microSD card to play XCOM2 on Switch.

$ 699 (was $ 959)

Best Buy is currently better on the Surface Pro 7. Save $ 260 on the latest model. This configuration comes with a 12.3-inch touch screen, Intel Core i3 processor, 4 GB of RAM, 128 GB of SSD, and a black type cover. The Surface Pro was sold at a low price as a daily transaction yesterday, but if you miss it, it’s a solid price.

$ 170 (was $ 300)

The Beats Solo Pro Matte Collection is on sale at Best Buy for $ 130 off. Solo Pro features excellent audio quality, a comfortable ergonomic design, and active noise canceling technology. You can also get Apple Music for free for 6 months with your purchase. This deal is available on red, light blue, and dark blue models.

50% off

Some Fortnite toys made by McFarlane are on sale today at Best Buy at 50% off. Promotions include Big Mouth, AIM, Ragnarok action figures and Quadcrasher vehicles.

50% off

Cyberpunk 2077 action figures are also 50% off at Best Buy. You can get a male version of the V or Johnny Silver Hand for $ 12.49 each.

$ 100 (was $ 140)

PC gamers looking for a new wireless headset should check Amazon’s deals on HyperX Cloud Flight. Cloud Flight features a powerful 50mm driver, memory foam earcups, and a removable microphone, providing up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge. It’s only available today for $ 40 off.

$ 55 (was $ 70)

HyperX’s officially licensed PlayStation and Xbox headsets sell for $ 15 each. Both of these headsets are top notch options, especially at this price. Both are connected with a 3.5mm audio cable, so they can be used as universal headsets on all platforms.

$ 65 (was $ 90)

HyperX’s stunning and stylish Alloy Origins Core gaming keyboard is available today only on Amazon for $ 25 off. The compact numeric keypad design has high-end mechanical switches, dynamic RGB lighting effects, and software for customizing macros and lighting.

$ 35 (was $ 55)

HyperX’s Pulsefire Surge is a great bidirectional gaming mouse, available today only on Amazon for $ 20 off. The Pulsefire Surge features 6 programmable buttons, an 16,000 DPI optical sensor, and RGB lighting effects.

$ 60 (was $ 100)

Best Buy has reduced the price of Google Stadia Premiere by $ 40. The bundle comes with a Stadia controller and Google Chromecast Ultra to help you stream your games on your TV. It also comes with a one-month free trial of the Stadia Pro service.

GameSpot may receive commissions from retail offers.

Did you get news tips or contact us directly. Email [email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos