Hands-on: Quik is GoPro’s new app for getting the most out of your photos and videos.





Quik, the GoPro mobile app, allows users to quickly create content using photos captured with GoPro and iPhone cameras. This is a major overhaul and has been tested over the past few weeks.

Everyone loves to take pictures and videos, but most of them will remain on your phone forever. Apple itself has been working on the ability to view shots using the memory feature of the photo app.

It’s not just Apple. I’ve seen dozens of apps trying to easily create short videos and convert digital content into physical photos. Often they are inadequate.

When I heard that GoPro released an app like this, I was immediately intrigued. The GoPro was content-aware and the GoPro app was always editing as a feature, which had significant limitations.

Quik is a major refurbishment.

Quick mural

Murals are private walls to relive your photos. You can add it to the mural from a GoPro connected from the photo viewer, but it may take some time to load if many images have been migrated. If someone sends you a photo by text message or finds it online, you can also use the share sheet to pop it into the Quik app.

Your mural is broken down by the events you can create. All event cards are large and the thumbnail line below shows the content of that event. You can pinch to zoom in further and tap to play the mural video.

Importing photos and videos into Quik to create murals is quick and easy

Whenever you watch a video, you can change the photo, add filters, edit, add effects, and change the music. GoPro offers nearly 20 royalty-free trucks from the gate, and more are under development.

Users can reframe photos and clips in the video, adjust the speed, apply selected professional themes, and overlay text. New features add a huge amount of control that is always known to be lacking in Apple’s memory capabilities.

As the name implies, it’s easy

Quik is as easy as its name. If you don’t want to make a lot of edits, you can import your favorite photos. The app automatically compiles a great looking video in just a few seconds. However, the added controls make Quik stand out.

We love that it works with any content you may have. Captured images from GoPro Hero 9 Black, Insta 360 X2, iPhone and Nikon Z7 mirrorless cameras.

The learning curve was short, and it took only a few minutes to tinker with the free app. If the most prominent option is the nasty hard Apple Photos Memories, this is a much better option.

Quik has many editing options

This app is also an app that pushes your mobile phone to the limit. I tested this on the iPhone 12 Pro Max, but applying filters and effects to 4K video and large Nikon images could take a long time to process. It’s one of the few apps that makes you feel like you’re doing your job with the power of the iPhone. If you are using older devices, these load times can be more noticeable.

What makes the app fail is the ability to combine mural videos using AI and machine learning. This is where Apple is shining in the Photos app. The app seems to always be able to focus on the subject and pan the shot accordingly.

GoPro Quik can bravely cut a person’s head. That person was wearing a mask, which is probably the reason, but this is still unacceptable. Fortunately, Quik can reframe shots, so it’s not too difficult to fix, but it shouldn’t be in the first place.

Even more annoying is the layout of the clips. When I added the files to the Mural, it was just dumped at the end, so I had to keep it for a long time and drag everything back into its original order. This can be annoying if you are approaching the 75 file limit.

Control GoPro

With Quik, you can not only edit the content, but also have full control over your GoPro camera. Users can import footage from HERO or MAX cameras to control and change the view of the 360-degree footage and incorporate it into the mural.

Get a live preview at a remote location, start and stop recording, and adjust settings. All of this can be done simultaneously from your smartphone and one app.

Premium upgrade

As already mentioned, this app is free to download. Many of the apps are available in their free version, but GoPro also introduces a paid tier. The $ 9.99 / year subscription gives you access to unlimited tools, filters, music, and themes.

The subscription also provides users with unlimited cloud backups. Quik automatically uploads everything to the cloud in its original quality so you never lose a shot.

A GoPro subscription is also offered for $ 49.99 annually, with up to $ 100 credit for up to three cameras each year, 50% off GoPro accessories, guaranteed camera replacement, high-quality live streaming on the GoPro platform, and All new Quik benefits.

Available now

