Motorola Moto G100 Global Launch Set March 25





Motorola’s upcoming high-end smartphone, the Moto G100, has appeared very often on the Internet over the past few weeks. The device’s release date is now set. The company confirmed that it would announce something on March 25th. There is no mention of the product, but recent developments suggest that the Moto G100 break cover will appear on the same day.

The Moto G100 is a brand name change for the Moto Edge S, which was launched in China in January this year. The latter is the first smartphone to feature Qualcomm’s latest premium midrange chipset, the Snapdragon 870, and also Motorola’s first MotoEdge series phone launched in China. The company is currently preparing to bring the phone to the global market next week as the Moto G100.

The release date of the Moto G100 is set to March 25th.

The Moto G100 first appeared on the benchmark platform Geekbench at the end of February, announcing the Snapdragon 870 SoC. This has led to rumors that it may be the Moto Edge S, which has been rebranded for the global market. Earlier this month, Motorola posted a teaser for a new smartphone with a Snapdragon 870 processor. The Teaser video gave us a glimpse of the device, and some of those details were well backed up by the Moto Edge S, further fueling rumors of those brand changes.

Leaked renderings of today’s phones confirmed this rebranding, as everything from button placement to punch hole cutouts to rear camera alignment confirms the Chinese variant. The device also seems to be offered in the same white and blue colorways. However, according to the report, Motorola may remove the dedicated Google Assistant button from the phone in markets other than Europe. The Chinese variant, the Moto Edge S, has this key. However, the rest of the design hasn’t changed anywhere.

As you can imagine, the Moto G100 gets a set with the same specifications. That’s why we’re considering a phone with a 6.7-inch 90Hz LCD screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2520 pixels. The Snapdragon 870 SoC can be combined with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of expandable UFS 3.1 storage.

The quad rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 3D TOF camera. There are two front cameras for taking selfies with a 16-megapixel primary lens and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. A 5000mAh battery with 20W fast wired charging, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and NFC are also included in the package.

The price of the Moto G100 has not yet been announced. The retail price of the Moto Edge S is RMB 1,999 (about $ 310) in China. Global variants can be a bit expensive. Price tags under $ 450 make it an attractive product. Don’t wait too long for things to become official.

