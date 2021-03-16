Assassin’s Creed: Bugs that break Valhara’s game will endure for four months after launch





This patch also provides bug fixes for graphics issues and small quests, but there are still bugs in Valhalla that break the huge game first reported in November 2020. A bug that occurs during a non-skippable main story quest allows players to interact with NPCs in the village Ravensthorpe, including the main quest provider Randvi, who pledges to a new area of ​​the world map and gives them access to more content. lose.

Basically, if this bug occurs, you will not be able to advance the main storyline and you will be in a permanent game state where you can basically do nothing but roam an empty map. Side quests such as Redas Time Quests, Valkas Quests, and River Raids cannot be activated because they require interaction with Ravensthorpe NPCs to begin.

What’s the scary part of this bug? This happens near the midpoint of the game and no one knows what triggers it, including Ubisoft. Do not fix bugs with common workarounds for Valhalla quest bugs, such as reloading previous autosaves. This means that for some players the bug will take 50 lus hours to experience, and the only option to fix it is to restart the entire experience or wait for Ubisoft to fix it.

We are aware of this particular issue and our team is working on finding a fix, a Ubisoft representative emailed The Post. We were unable to reproduce the issue, but we were able to analyze some of the data stored from the affected players and are developing fixes for future updates.

Editor’s Note: Minor spoilers

The bug occurs in the main quest A Brewing Storm. This is how the quest is supposed to work. After completing the main quest in St. Area, reporting to Randvi will immediately trigger A Brewing Storm. The quest tells the player to rest in bed. After the break, the cutscene is to be played. In it, Doug, one of your now estranged compatriots, challenges you in a duel to decide who should control your growing village while the de facto leader Sigurd is away. I will.

However, if a bug occurs, the game will skip this cutscene altogether and remain the buggy ghost town version of Ravensthorpe. The quest description under A Brewing Storm will not be updated, will remain blank, and the Dag will not appear in its original location. This is where you usually fight Doug, so the game prevents you from interacting with bad NPCs as you can’t advance the A Brewing Storm quest line without Doug.

The funny thing is that you can actually find Dag in this buggy game state in the northwest corner of the village. But even if he killed him, he was simply resurrected and his quest remained stuck.

Unfortunately, there are no clear signs that Ubisoft is approaching a fix. But hey, at least patch 1.2.0 puts more cats in the world of Valhallas.

