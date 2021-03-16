Jade Raymond is forming a new studio working on an unreleased game for the PlayStation





Former Assassin’s Creed Producer and EA Manager Jade Raymond today announced the establishment of a new independent Montreal-based studio, Haven. She posted on the company’s blog that the first project was a brand new IP being developed for the PlayStation.

And today, it’s an independent studio where many of the talented game developers I’ve worked with for many years (and I love sincerely!) Gather to do what we’re most passionate about. Announced Haven. Because we believe in the power of games that bring joy to people’s lives. And so is Sony. Their commitment to excellence is unmatched. So I wasn’t happy with their support and support.

It’s unclear from the announcement whether Sony is funding the studio itself or only the development of the first game Raymond calls the unreleased new IP for the PlayStation. Sony did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

Raymond recently led Google’s first-party game development for the Stadia video game streaming platform. But last month, the company suddenly announced Raymonds’ resignation and announced that it would close its in-house studio within two years of its first release.

We’re proud of the team we built at Stadia Games and Entertainment and our groundbreaking work on platform-specific games. She told Kotaku in a statement at the time. It was a difficult decision to get a new opportunity. Thank you forever to this team for everything we learned and achieved together.

Raymond has made her start in the gaming industry working on EA’s The Sims Online. She then moved on to work on the Assassin’s Creed series at Ubisoft. In 2010, a French publisher prosecuted Raymond to take the lead in creating a new studio in Toronto to develop large-budget games, including Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Blacklist. The studio, where Raymond left for the EA in 2014, was one of Ubisoft’s offices plagued by allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment last summer.

In today’s press release, PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hurst understands the challenges and rewards of building a creative team from scratch. Jade has extensive experience in directing many of the game’s largest franchises. I was confident and excited about the bright future of Haven Studios and its first project, which is currently under development.

