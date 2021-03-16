Fortnite Golden Artif Guide: Where to Find Three Golden Artifs Near the Spire





With the arrival of Fortnite Season 6, there are new challenges to tackle, as well as some major changes such as wildlife hunting, tame, and survival item creation. As always, Challenges are the easiest way to level up your new Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass. This guide will show you everything you need to find golden artifacts near Spire, the new location for Season 6.

Where to find golden relics near the spire

There are three golden artifacts you need to find, but you can find them across multiple rounds.

Of course, you’ll want to land at The Spire first. This is a new location in the center of the map, where the zero point used to be. Head to the southeast corner of the main building in this area shown here.

Go up the stairs and head around the wall on the left. Sitting under the tent is the first golden artifact, the golden bust of the booty llama.

From there, I look back and head back towards the door I used to be in, but this time I’m going up the stairs instead. Head inside the doors above those stairs and go straight to find Golden Artif # 2 hiding in the corner. It is shaped like a Meowscles like a hula bobblehead doll.

Look back again, exit the door you entered, and immediately climb the outdoor stairs into the covered area to the far end where another door leads you out. Go straight on the last stairs and turn left to find the wall you boarded.

Break through that wall and you’ll find another bust of the third and final golden artifact, Lutrama.

Complete the Fortnite Challenge and earn 24K XP in Fortnite Season 6 with all three Golden Artifacts.

If you follow Fortnite’s story closely, you’ll see that the season is at the climax of a major storyline focused on zero crisis. As part of this, players will team up with Jones to deal with the imminent explosion of zero points. For that, the player warps. One of them is the surprise addition of Lara Croft from Tomb Raider. Of course, the new chapter contains a lot of new content and changes to the game. For more information, check out the Fortnite Season 6 overview.

