Research shows that iPhone brand loyalty is rising and Android brand loyalty is declining.





A new study suggests that as Android users lose loyalty to device makers and become more motivated to switch to another brand, the loyalty of the Apple iPhone brand has increased.

A survey conducted by SellCell in early March 2021 involved more than 5,000 smartphone users with different models of the most popular mobile phone brands. The results show that iPhone users are more loyal and less willing to switch to another brand than users of Android.

Apple’s brand loyalty reached 92% from 90.5% in the SellCell survey for the same period in 2019. Over the same period, Samsung’s brand loyalty fell from 85.7% to 74% in 2019. SellCell results also show that iPhone users are about 18% more “loyal” to the Apple ecosystem than Samsung owners.

While only 8.1% of iPhone users said they plan to switch to another brand, about 26% of Samsung users said they would ship soon with their next smartphone upgrade. Of those potential switchers, 53% said they would buy an iPhone. The results show that privacy is the main reason for 31.5% of these switchers.

Samsung isn’t the only one to lose loyalty in the findings. Brand loyalty among Google Pixel, LG and Motorola users has all declined. In the Google Pixel lineup, brand loyalty fell 18.8% in two years.

A small majority of respondents (46.6%) also say that the iPhone 12 is currently the best flagship smartphone series. This is compared to 30.4% who said the Samsung Galaxy S21 is the best flagship series on the market.

When survey participants explained why they were so particular about the iPhone, 45% said they liked the current brand, 24% said they were too tied to the ecosystem, and 16% said they had no reason to move.

Those who said they would choose a different brand cited better technology (38%) and design preferences from other manufacturers (26.4%) as the main reasons for the switch.

When asked to choose their favorite model of their current smartphone, 17% of respondents chose the iPhone 12 and 12.7% chose the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The Galaxy S21 came in third with 11.4%, and the iPhone 12 Pro came in fourth with 10.6%. In fifth place was the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra with 10%.

SellCell conducted a survey through an online survey from March 3rd to March 10th, 2021. This included more than 5,000 smartphone users over the age of 18 in the United States, including 2,000 iPhone users, 2,000 Samsung users, 400 Google Pixel users, and 600 Motorola users. LG user.

