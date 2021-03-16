Google is said to be promoting the “Call of Duty: Warzone” strategy.Ads that provide hacking software are displayed





Google is currently in the spotlight due to rumors that it is promoting the “Call of Duty: Warzone” cheat tool. If this is true, it could be one of the main reasons tech giants are seeing more scammers in popular shooters.

(Photo: Screenshot of @ brahim03117347’s Twitter post) “Call of Duty: Warzone” scammers are rampant! Is it because of Google?Rumors claim it promotes cheating tools

Some of the characters you want to see in the future. Call of Duty MW Warzone Characters Tara Mobile Battle Theme Very Good pic.twitter.com/ayfFTwm1TX

-Brahim (@ brahim03117347) March 15, 2021

According to the latest Game Rant report, various hackers and other scammers are now taking advantage of the lack of fraud protection in the game. This is true, but Activision is working hard not only to ban waves, but also to implement stricter cheat prevention policies and programs.

However, Call of Duty: Warzone scammers are still finding ways to annoy regular players.

This is a serious problem now, as scammers can affect the gaming experience of long-time players and force them to find another less toxic game. If you’ve played “Special Forces” before, you’ll see why most of those players left the game. It became very toxic after the game was attacked by a scammer.

Does Google promote the “Call of Duty: Warzone” cheat?

Google is currently accused of promoting third-party fraudulent software and tools. This issue occurred after players complained that ads were starting to appear that provided cheat tools for popular shooters. They said these ads started appearing after searching for “Call of Duty: Warzone” hacks or cheats.

(Photo: Screenshot of @ brahim03117347’s Twitter post) “Call of Duty: Warzone” scammers are rampant! Is it because of Google?Rumors claim it promotes cheating tools

Google is well known for serving targeted advertising that is paid by developers of third-party systems. Search engine giant activity is acceptable to some extent, but as Game Rant states, promoting these products violates Google’s advertising system policy.

Active advertising, on the other hand, gives various unfair players easy access to Call of Duty: Warzone cheat tools and hacks. why? The ads are already showing them the sites where they can get the software.

Hackers rampant in “CoD: Warzone” Season 2

Charlie Intel reported that “Call of Duty: War Zone” hackers increased during Season 2 of the game. Many high-ranked lobbies are seeing an increase in hackers.

Various players posted their experiences with unfair players, apparently ruining the game. On the other hand, these scammers usually rely on snipers, so sniper rifles have a longer scope than other weapons, so they’re easier to kill and better for partnering with Wallhack and Aimbot. It will be a gun.

