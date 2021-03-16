Wikipedia wants to charge Google, Amazon and Apple for their use of the content





Everyone uses Wikipedia.

It is currently the 8th most visited website in the United States and the 13th busiest site in the world. This website claims to be a free encyclopedia and provides free knowledge to its user base around the world. However, the Wikimedia Foundation, the non-profit organization that runs Wikipedia, wants everyone to be free soon.

Don’t worry, it’s likely still free for you, dear Mashable readers. But for companies like Google, Facebook, Apple, and Amazon, Wikipedia wants to charge them to publish their content.

A new report by Wired investigates a brand new division under Wikimedia called Wikimedia Enterprise. For the first time for the non-profit Wikimedia Foundation, Wikimedia Enterprise offers paid services to big tech companies, the largest users of Wikipedia.

According to the organization, Wikimedia Enterprise offers commercial products that adjust Wikipedia content to be published on services offered by Google, Facebook, Apple, and Amazon services.

When you enter a query into Google, search engines often display Wikipedia snippets on the page. Users don’t even have to leave Google’s search engine for an answer. When you ask Apples Siri or Amazons Alexa, both virtual assistants dig into the Wikipedia archive and spit out the answer. YouTube even relies on Wikipedia to combat false information on video platforms.

What is the current cost of Wikipedia’s multi-billion dollar technology conglomerate? There is nothing. It’s completely free.

In an interview with TechCrunch in 2018, Wikimedia Foundation Chief Revenue Officer Lisa Seitz-Gruwell said that while Wikipedia content is freely available to everyone, some companies do not make a round trip. Said to be abusing.

So far, the Wikimedia Foundation’s $ 100 million budget is funded by user donations and grants provided to the Wikimedia Foundation. Some of the companies they’re trying to charge, like Google, have donated millions of dollars to the organization. The year Gruwell spoke to TechCrunch, but tech outlets pointed out that Amazon didn’t donate anything.

According to the Wikimedia Foundation, these companies currently have employees, and in some cases the entire team is committed to delivering Wikipedia content via their own system. Paid services from Wikimedia Enterprise help them do their jobs and thus bring new sources of income to nonprofits.

Obviously, Wikipedia remains free with a regular global user base. In fact, Wikimedia’s Seitz-Gruwell tells Wired that the free services currently used by Google and other Big Tech companies will continue to be available to for-profit companies.

So will Big Tech return some of its profits to Wikipedia, a service that has provided a lot of free content over the years? According to the Wikimedia Foundation, the organization is already in talks with these companies and could close the deal as early as June.

But the more pressing question is how the army of Wikipedia volunteers reacts. Since the establishment of the website, organizations have relied on volunteers to actually create, research, update, moderate, and check facts about their content. Do they consider this to be Wikipedia sold out? Does anyone want a reward for their work in return? Big Tech has been benefiting from free Wikipedia services for many years. Wikipedia seems to get paid, but does the volunteer also seem to get paid?

