Google collects personal data in secret mode, according to the judge





Even if you think you haven’t been seen, you are. According to PhoneArena, the judge has decided that Google will also collect personal data in secret mode. In this era, it’s not really surprising, but knowing that the judge officially admits this makes it a bit more realistic.

I noticed that Google is currently considering a new class action proceeding. The proceedings have been filed by consumers who say Google will continue to collect personal data even when users are using secret mode. The point of secret mode is to keep the user’s personal data private.

Plaintiffs in the proceedings allege that Google has other options to use to collect user information, even if data collection is turned off. Google asked the court to dismiss the case, but the judge denied their request.

Judge Lucy Koh was the first judge to handle the Apple v. Samsung patent infringement proceedings at the time. As a result, Judge Kor has extensive experience in being sued by tech giants.

Judge Ko said in a ruling that the court concluded that Google did not notify the user that Google was engaged in alleged data collection while the user was in private browsing mode. I will.

Google spokesperson Jose Castaneda strongly challenges and actively defends these claims through an email statement. In secret mode, Chrome users can browse the Internet without saving their activity on their device or browser, according to Castaneda.

In addition, Castaneda said Google “websites may be able to collect information about your browsing activities. The proceedings are not the first time Google has been in hot water related to user data.

Last June, Google was soaking in hot water again. Plaintiffs have complained that the company has an extensive data tracking business. In the complaint, plaintiffs allege that Google collects data such as the user’s browser history and other web activity. Even after using safeguards.

Currently, Google has stated in court filings that secret mode does not mean invisible. The company added, “User activity during that session may be displayed on the websites you visit. Third-party analytics and advertising services may be able to view this activity.

Most of this shouldn’t be particularly surprising. Tech companies seem to face new privacy-related proceedings every day. This is also natural. End users are now more aware and protected of their data.

