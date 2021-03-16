Google and Headspace Announce New Mindfulness Resources for Kids





Headspace and Google have worked together to launch a new resource for families and educators interested in practicing mindfulness with young children.

Headspace Breathers, a weekly video series led by children’s mindfulness expert Samantha Snowden, teaches children and parents how to recognize, communicate and manage emotions, according to a press release on Tuesday. Guide your audience through “practical and creative exercises and tips”. The video wants to address the additional stress of digital learning, social distance, and increased time spent at home.

The first video in the series, released on March 16, introduces the concept of Snowden recognizing and communicating his emotions. In addition to children’s animations, Snowden talks directly to the viewer, interacts with the family through video calls, models mindfulness activities, and answers emotional questions together. “I can’t tell a negative story in my head because I can tell how I feel in every situation,” Snowden explains to viewers. “But more importantly, it can help you accept the current moment and balance your reaction to it.”

This video provides techniques for both children and their families. For example, “practicing the sensation of a fishbowl” where a child takes emotions out of a bowl and tries to remember the time when they felt that way, or advice to parents. The video also shares the voices of real children discussing the most difficult parts of life and learning during a pandemic.

Snowden reveals to parents who see “emotions are not a problem to solve.” Instead, they should let the children think and create space for difficult emotions.

Google has released an analysis of search trends in 2020. This shows that users are aware of the “unique challenges” that parents face today in parenting. “How much screen time should a child have?” Is a trending question, and searches for “learn at home” and “children’s mindfulness” reached record highs last year.

According to a headspace press release, the series “balances children’s emotions, balances screen time, allows children to focus, deals with separation from loved ones and friends, and finds positivity. I want to teach my family about.

At the same time, Google announced a new Google family website. This is a resource hub for parents who want to learn more about their child’s use of technology, from time navigation to online safety and learning activities. This site contains information from various media and early childhood education groups that make up Google’s “family partners,” including Headspace, PBS KIDS, and Sesame Workshop. This website will continue to add information and features over the next few weeks.

Headspace Breathers are uploaded weekly to YouTube’s Headspace Breathers playlist and Google’s newly launched families.google web page.

