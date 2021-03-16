Google’s new Nest Hub tracks sleep with Soli. You don’t need a camera.The mechanism is as follows





Like its predecessor, the two-generation smart screen, Google’s new $ 100 Nest Hub smart display combines the Google Assistant’s smart home control with one of the most gorgeous screens on the market today, all. There are no benefits, no security and no privacy. Concerns-of the front camera. However, unlike previous versions, the new Nest Hub can respond to physical gestures such as hand waves, much like its larger sibling with a camera, the Nest Hub Max. But it gets even better.

The new Nest Hub can also track your sleep cycle. This records all fidgets, barrel rolls, and midnight treats, analyzes that data, and aggregates it into a cohesive sleep report. No battery-powered wearables required. Also, you don’t need a camera at all. Instead, the next level of technology behind these new features is a small radar chip that Google calls “Soli.”

Soli, who made its market debut on Pixel 4 in 2019, received a fairly warm welcome. This allows NestHub to better sense its surroundings than a camera. That’s because you don’t suffer from the annoying visual problems of camera lenses that are otherwise annoying (such as unstable ambient light, obstacles in your line of sight (blankets, etc.)).

Here’s everything you know about Google’s Soli: features, features, sources of Soli, and what you can expect if you plan to buy the updated Nest Hub when it goes on sale March 30th. I will explain in detail. ..

What is sleep tracking? Why is this important?

Despite the popularity of wearables such as the Apple Watch and Fitbit fitness trackers, sleep tracking isn’t really widespread yet. This may be because even the most energy efficient activity trackers need to be recharged at some point. Is there a better time to do that than when I sleep? That said, few behaviors affect as deeply and broadly as sleep quality, from our energy levels to our mood.

The updated Google Nest Hub can use radar to track your sleep activity.

Google

The new NestHub uses Soli chips to detect nearby movements and movements, analyze inputs, and climb bed, sleep soundly, wake up, and more to track nighttime activity. Determine what you are doing. .. It also uses microphones, temperature sensors, and light sensors to record other obstacles such as coughing, snoring, or false light affecting room temperature changes or sleep. Google says it tested sled analysis on established clinical-grade sleep trackers, and reported that sleds were at least as good as other methods of tracking sleep activity.

How does the new Nest Hub track sleep activity?

In a nutshell: radar. The Soli chip is basically a very small radar that detects the electromagnetic fields in a room. As different objects move through the field, the signal received by the radar changes. The chip then handles those anomalies to figure out what’s going on. Did someone stand up, roll, or wiggle Pinky’s toes?

What information can I track with the new Nest Hub?

I don’t know the big picture until I can test the updated NestHub myself, but Google has a new sleep detection feature, sleep time, sleep schedule consistency, and how much sleep you’re actually getting. It’s peaceful.

Nest Hub avoids many privacy pitfalls by omitting the camera.

Google

According to Google, Nest Hub’s sleep tracking also detects episodes of coughing and snoring, as well as breathing rate during sleep. All of this information can be accessed directly from Nest Hub or using the Google Fit app on Android and iOS. Google says it also provides practical and personalized recommendations based on personal sleep indicators.

Google doubles privacy with processing on device

Not only does Nest Hub offer the most spectacular screens of its competitors (thanks to the way it adjusts the color temperature based on the quality of the ambient light), but overall I also don’t. Our favorite smart display-camera.

Some Amazon smart displays, like Google’s own Nest Hub Max, have a physical camera cover, but it’s especially reassuring for devices that don’t have a camera in the first place. It’s easier to set up a Nest Hub in your bedroom or bathroom. I know that people who know, are forbidden in heaven, and who don’t know can see what they don’t want to see, whether by chance or not.

The updated Nest Hub will be available later this spring, but you can pre-order it today.

Google

In addition, the updated Nest Hub uses both voice and presence sensing to determine nighttime activity, but according to Google, both voice feeds and raw Soli data are processed on the device and overall. Only “sleep event data” is created. The road to Google’s server. In addition, users have been reported to be able to pause sleep tracking and delete sleep data at any time.

Sleds were originally used to distinguish between apples and oranges (really!)

Project Soli, first unveiled at Google I / O in 2015, was touted as a radar sensor capable of detecting submillimeter movement faster and more accurately than a camera can capture. One of the first implementations of the microchip was a machine called RadarCat. It was developed by researchers at the University of St Andrews in Scotland to literally distinguish between three-dimensional objects of apples and oranges.

The failed Pixel 4 and 4XL briefly introduced Soli to the mainstream

The Soli chip did not appear on mass market devices until 2019 on the Pixel 4. There, it was recognized in cooperation with the front camera of the smartphone that does not need to be turned on. Gestures-While dressed or in the dark. For example, if the user swipes the air in front of the phone to skip the Spotify track, the phone will automatically detect its presence and illuminate the screen.

This graph shows what Google’s Soli chip “sees” while sleeping.

Google

Unfortunately, due to the relatively overwhelming statistics of the Pixel 4 and the generally perceived price tag (given the hardware), the Pixel 4 was abolished less than a year after its launch. It was replaced by a cheaper Pixel 4A that does not include a Soli chip. Furthermore, that was not the case with the Pixel 5, which debuted in December 2020.

What gestures are available in the new Nest Hub?

According to Google, the new Nest Hub supports what’s called Quick Gestures. This can be similar to what you can do with the Pixel 4. For example, waving in front of the device to dismiss the alarm, waving to the right to skip forward or left and skip backwards during audio playback, or tap the air above the display to pause or pause. Release the stop.

Does Sleep Tracking Cost Money? Salmon roe?

It looks like that, but how much it will cost and when Google will start charging is still in the air. Google says the feature will be available “free preview … until next year.”

