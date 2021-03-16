Video games and VR address the aftermath of racism, the environment and war





“Our America” ​​is an “autobiographical VR experience” about racism. The project and four others received a $ 25,000 grant from 3D software maker Unity. USA Today

Some of the latest video games under development aren’t really games at all, but it’s an experience that seeks to empathize with others.

Among the five projects funded and supported by 3D software engine maker Unity, “Our America” ​​plays the role of a black man driving with his son when a police officer pulls a car. there is.

The character says in the trailer that the dad is worried about getting the car registered from the glove compartment because the cop “may think it’s a gun or something.”

On the project website, developers describe “our America” ​​as an “autobiographical VR experience.” “The viewer needs to make quick decisions and answer questions, but the wrong move is the difference between life and death.”

The VR experience “Our America” ​​is one of five projects that split the $ 125,000 grant as part of the Unity for Humanity Awards presented at the Game Developers Conference. Each project can also receive technical, marketing and funding support from 3D game engine software maker Unity. (Photo: Unity)

“Our America” ​​and four other projects will evenly split $ 125,000 from Unity, the company announced at the Game Developers Conference online until Friday, Tuesday. Each project can also get technical, marketing and funding support from Unity.

The timing of the award comes when the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged with the death of George Floyd began in May 2020.

“Now, more than ever, we need to discuss the reality of racist police atrocities,” the developer of “Our America” ​​said on the site. “Our team strives to build empathy, growth and understanding by putting people in a family position on the brink of sudden life and death.”

Other winners of Unity for Humanity include:

Ahi K Rangers: An ecological mobile game with developments led by forest creators Dots Home: A game of exploring historic home fraud faced by black and brown homebuyers: Players across polluted waters An environmental puzzle game for kids to take and learn about pollution and plastic waste.

Our America may be a great VR experience, but other projects such as Dot’s Home may be available on mobile devices to extend accessibility.

“Dot’s Home” is a game that investigates historic home fraud faced by black and brown homebuyers. As part of the Unity for Humanity Awards announced at the Game Developers Conference, it’s one of five projects to split the $ 125,000 grant. (Photo: Unity)

Jessica Lindle, vice president of social impact at Unity, told USA TODAY, “We don’t necessarily prioritize creators over one media or guide creators over the other.” Our belief is The immersive experience allows people to build deep empathy and cherish places and ideas that they may not otherwise be able to connect with. “

