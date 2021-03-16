Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is on sale with up to 30% off





Microsoft offers significant discounts of up to 30% on Surface Laptop 3 Remove non-product links. As rumored, I’m not sure if Microsoft is about to release an updated Surface Laptop 4, but keep that in mind. shop.

Transactions range from Microsoft sites to third-party retailers. Interestingly, this seems to be a nearly universal $ 400 discount. So this savings is great for low-end, cheap products.

For example, Sandstone’s Microsoft 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 3 contains 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD. (We consider water to be a good minimum spec for the Surface Laptop 3.) This model typically sells for $ 1,300, but Microsoft currently sells it for $ 900.

Similar deals were found on Microsoft 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 3 in other colors. The $ 400 discount is available for both Core i5 and Core i7 configurations above and below the 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 3 stack.

Save even more $ 520 on your $ 2,400 Surface Laptop 3 (Core i7, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD). However, by calculation, higher laptop prices mean that the total discount is about 21 percent less overall.

Microsoft also offers a $ 400 discount on the 15-inch Surface Laptop 3, but with the black Ryzen 5 / 16GB RAM / 256GB SSD and Ryzen 7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD, the price has dropped to $ 1,300. $ 1,700 each. (All other Surface Laptop 3 15-inch configurations, including all Platinum models, are listed as out of stock.)

These same $ 400 discounts are available from Best Buy. Remove links other than Surface Laptop 3 (13.5 inch, black, Core i5 / 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD) products and get $ 400 off. Best Buy also offers two models that Microsoft does not currently list on its site. $ 799 (after $ 200 off) Surface Laptop 3 (13.5 inch, platinum, Core i5 / 8GB RAM / 128GB SSDRemove non-product link) and $ 899 (remove non-product link). After $ 300 off) Remove links other than Surface Laptop 3 (15 inch, Platinum, Ryzen 5 / 8GB RAM / 128GB SSD) products.

Reportedly, the next Surface Laptop 4 could debut in April, combining the Surface editions of AMD Ryzen 5 4680U and Ryzen 7 4980U with Intel’s 11th generation Tiger Lake chips. Is Microsoft giving way to these new models? Perhaps. Still, based on reviews of Surface Laptop 3 with Intels 10th-gen Core i7 and models with Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 CPUs, these discounts allow you to buy a stable performance PC at an affordable price.

