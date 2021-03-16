Nintendo Switch Deals: Get a $ 20 Gift Card with the New Switch Lite





Ars Technica

Today’s Dealmaster is in the spotlight with Nintendo Switch Lite’s notable deals. At the time of this writing, anyone who purchased a Nintendo portable game console at the usual suggested retail price of $ 199 will receive an additional $ 20 in-store credit at no additional cost.

For GameStop and Best Buy, this is provided in the form of an e-gift card that will be emailed to you after your purchase. Amazon requires you to use the code “8RLOZI4Z5INC” to redeem $ 20 promotional credits at checkout or from the Switch Lite product page dropdown. Amazon will then apply the credit to your account within 7 days. Amazon’s Terms of Service stipulate that credits will expire 60 days after they are applied, so we recommend that you use your credits immediately after using the transaction. In any case, this is a good opportunity for anyone interested in consoles to get some nice bonuses along the way. Traditional Switch Lite discounts have been extremely rare since the device was launched in late 2019.

As a review, Switch Lite is a lightweight and portable version of Nintendo’s most popular game console. It offers a 5.5-inch display compared to the 6.2-inch panel of standard switches and weighs about 30 percent lighter. The main functional difference is that it’s a completely portable machine, the “Joy-Con” controller isn’t removable, it doesn’t have a kickstand or vibration motor, and it can’t be docked to a TV or monitor. The smaller size means that the battery life will be slightly reduced compared to the latest models of regular switches. Again, it’s about 3-7 hours compared to the larger model’s 4.5-9 hours. However, the rest of the internal hardware is virtually the same as a regular Switch. This means you can play the same game library without compromising performance (nevertheless, games that require Joy-Con to be played separately).

In addition, Lite’s display resolution is 720p, the same as before, with the addition of a real cross key (much more comfortable), and the face buttons are softer and less noisy. Most notably, the whole thing is $ 100 cheaper than the larger models. Ars senior game editor Kyle Orlando called Switch Lite “the best portable system Nintendo has ever made” in its launch review, so if you don’t plan to use Switch on your TV, cash in. I want to save. It’s worth the purchase, rather than waiting for what Nintendo’s rumored “Switch Pro” model will look like.

However, if you’re not considering buying a new switch, wireless noise-cancelling headphones, a great indoor security camera, a gaming headset for those on a budget, Roku’s latest high-end media streamers, lego kits, and much more. See the complete summary below.

Note: Ars Technica can earn sales rewards from the links in this post through the affiliate program.

Dealmaster has launched its own newsletter! Sign up and receive a short, handpicked list of the best tech deals, with Webno’s nonsense, directly in your inbox, and often before reaching the Ars home page.

Advertising

Today’s Top 10 Deals Expansion / 202 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro.

Samuel Axon

Laptops and desktop PCs sell the Apple MacBook Pro (late 2020) laptop Apple M1, 13.3 inch 2560×1600, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD on Amazon for $ 1,149.99 (usually a $ 1,299 discount at checkout). is). Google Pixelbook Go Laptop Intel Core i5-8200Y, 13.3 inch 1920×1080, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB SSD, Amazon and Best Buy for $ 791.87 (usually $ 849). Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Laptop Intel Core i5-1130G7, 13 inch 2160×1350, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, $ 1,150 for Lenovo (code used: THINKDEAL usually $ 1,350). Lenovo Chromebook Duet2-in-1tabletMediaTek Helio P60T, 10.1 inch 1920×1200, 4 GB RAM, 128 GB eMMC, Best Buy $ 249 (usually $ 299). 27-inch Dell S2721D monitor 2560×1440, 75Hz, IPS, FreeSync for Dell and Amazon for $ 199.99 (usually $ 250). 27-inch LG27GN800-Bgaming monitor 2560×1440, 144Hz, IPS, FreeSync for Amazon and BuyDig for $ 346.99 (usually $ 385). SK Hynix Gold P31 (500GB) PCIe Gen 3 NVMe built-in SSD is $ 67.49 on Amazon (10% clip coupon is usually $ 75). SK Hynix Gold P31 (1TB) PCIe Gen 3 NVMe built-in SSD is $ 121.49 on Amazon (10% clip coupon is usually $ 135). The important P5 (500GB) PCIe Gen 3 NVMe built-in SSD is $ 61.99 on Amazon (usually $ 72). The Samsung 980 Pro (1TB) PCIe 4.0 NVMe built-in SSD costs $ 199.74 (usually $ 230) on Amazon. Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 desktop computer speakers cost $ 89.99 (usually $ 121) on Amazon. Enlargement / Super Mario Odyssey.

Nintendo

Video Game Deals Expansion / Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Hitman 3 (PS5, Xbox) is $ 49.94 (usually $ 60) for Amazon and Wal-Mart. The immortal Fenyx Rising (PS5, PS4, Xbox, Switch) is $ 29.88 on Amazon (usually $ 40). Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition (PS5) is $ 29.99 on Amazon (usually $ 40). Resident Evil 2 (PS4) is $ 17.99 on Amazon (usually $ 22). Deathstrand (PS4) is GameStop for $ 19.99 (usually $ 30). Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition (Xbox, Digital) is $ 4.49 for Microsoft (usually $ 10 for the Xbox Game Pass). Dragon Quest XI Echoes Bypass-The definitive edition (Xbox, PS4, Digital) is $ 31.99 on Microsoft and the PlayStation Store (usually $ 40 on the Xbox Game Pass). FINAL FANTASY VII (Xbox, PS4, Digital) costs $ 7.99 on Microsoft and the PlayStation Store (usually $ 16 on the Xbox Game Pass). Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD Remaster (PS4, Digital) is $ 12.49 (usually $ 20) on the PlayStation Store. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (PS5, PS4, digital) is $ 29.99 (usually $ 45) on the PlayStation Store. Enlarge / Nintendo Switch Lite.Gaming Deals Enlarge / HyperX Cloud Stinger is the perfect gaming headset for people on a tight budget.

Geoff Dunn

Enlarge / Nintendo Switch Pro Controller.TV and Home Entertainment Deals Enlarge / Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Headphones.

Geoff Dunn

Expanding Electronics Trading / SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD.

Valentina Paradino

Magnify / Eufy’s IndoorCam 2K captures crisp 2K resolution video day and night.

Geoff Dunn

Smart Home Device Deals Expansion / RavPower’s RP-PC128 (left) can charge smartphones, switches, and many laptops at full speed.

Geoff Dunn

Accessories and other deals expanded / Apple’s MagSafe charger for iPhone 12.

Corey Gaskin

The Apple MagSafe Charger 15W wireless charger (for iPhone 12) costs $ 34 (usually $ 39) for Amazon and Walmart. Apple Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro (2nd gen) and iPad Air (4th gen) for $ 199 at Amazon (usually $ 289). Apple Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd / 4th gen) for $ 249.99 at Amazon (discounts are usually available at checkout for $ 330). The Apple Smart Folio (White) case for the 10.9-inch iPad Air (4th generation) is $ 39 on Amazon (usually $ 79). DJI Osmo Pocket Handheld Camera 12MP, 4K @ 60Hz Video is $ 199 on Amazon (usually $ 270). Jackery Explorer 500 Portable Power Station 500W, 518wH, 3x USB-A, AC, 12V car outlets for $ 419.99 on Amazon and Jackery (usually clipped $ 80 coupon). Logitech Slim Foliokeyboard case for iPad (8th / 7th gen) for $ 84.99 at Amazon (usually $ 97). The LapGear Sidekicklap desk with phone holder costs $ 14.99 on Amazon (usually $ 20 for laptops up to 15.6 inches).

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos