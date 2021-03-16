Red Magic 6 launched globally





Nubia announced on Tuesday the global launch of its RedMagic 6 game-centric smartphone. Mobile phones boasting many high-end hardware features were launched in China earlier this month.

The reasonably priced Red Magic 6 at $ 599 is impressive in terms of specs, providing gamers with over 12GB of RAM. In addition, it provides an excellent display with a refresh rate of 165Hz and touch sampling up to 500Hz.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, the Red Magic 6 also features a 5,050mAh battery with 66W fast charging and a built-in turbofan to keep things cool.

Other details include a 64-megapixel triple camera system, 3.5mm headphone jack, shoulder trigger buttons, and fully customizable light effects.

U.S. consumers should be careful

Nubia’s latest is the 5G phone, but the global model does not support the full range of the US 5G band. In fact, as PhoneScoop points out, it only provides basic support for AT & T’s 4G networks. In addition, it is not compatible with 4G in bands 13 and 71, which are the key bands of Verizon and T-Mobile respectively.

Standard model and professional model

Nubia offers RedMagic 6 in two versions, standard and Pro. The former starts at $ 599 and is offered in Eclipse Black, while the latter is offered for about $ 100 for $ 699 and is offered in Moon Silver. For your extra money you will get double the storage capacity and 25% more memory.

RedMagic 6 12GB + 128GB RedMagic 6 Pro 16GB + 256GB

Readers will be able to sign up for RedMagic 6 pre-orders from April 9th ​​and will be fully available from April 15th.

