Ariana Grande resolves proceedings claiming to have stolen seven rings





Jonathan Stempel

New York (Reuters)-Ariana Grande has settled a lawsuit by a hip-hop artist accusing pop superstars of stealing the 2019 smash “7 Ring” from a song written two years ago.

New Yorker Josh Stone, DOT, has revealed a settlement filed Tuesday in federal court in Manhattan with Grande and her publisher and 13 other defendants, including several songwriters.

The terms were not disclosed, and the judge ordered Stone’s proceedings to be dismissed for a settlement. The lawyers of the parties did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

Stone claims that the “acclaimed musicologist” has concluded that the beats, hooks, lyrics and rhythmic structure of “7 Rings” have been lifted from his song “You Need It, I Got It”. did.

He pitched his song at a conference at Universal Music Group attended by one of Grande’s producers, Defendant Tommy Brown, and “did not receive credit for the success of’I Got It’and’7 Rings’. “.

Defendants said the average audience considered the song “very different” and Stone did not monopolize everyday phrases such as “I got it.”

The 27-year-old Grande borrowed from the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical and the Oscar-winning movie “The Sound of Music” song “My Favorite Things,” so he wrote and composed the lyrics for Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein in “7 Rings.” I gave credit.

Her song spent eight weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, and the video has been watched over 954 million times on Google’s YouTube.

One of the best-selling pop artists of the last decade, Grande was, as of Sunday, the second female artist to be streamed on Spotify in 2021, ahead of Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa.

(Report by Jonathan Stempel in New York, edited by Lisa Shumaker)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos