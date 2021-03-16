SpaceX set a ridiculous record – BGR





SpaceX has made a name for itself by building the first reusable and sustainable rocket platform. Its platform, Falcon 9, took quite some time to complete, but the company is now launching and landing them with incredible regularity, so there’s little news anymore. This is really something. Especially given the many failures the company had to endure to reach this point.

With the successful launch and landing of the proven Falcon 9 last weekend, the company set a new record and was on the verge of setting a major milestone. Falcon 9, which took off on Sunday and helped send a batch of 60 Starlink communications satellites into Earth orbit, had already been sent into the sky eight times ago. We completed the 9th launch and landing on Sunday. This is record.

The spacecraft is currently the first SpaceX rocket to complete nine missions, and if the company is lucky, it will also be the first rocket to achieve double digits. As Gizmodo points out, the company’s goal has long been 10 launch marks, and if this milestone can be achieved on a regular basis, reusable rockets can help the company significantly improve its bottom line. I will.

Prior to launching this latest batch of Starlink satellites, the same rocket pushed the first unmanned test mission of the Crew Dragon Capsule to the International Space Station. He also participated in several other high-profile missions, apparently continuing to land each time.

However, setting records for successful rocket reuse is only one part of SpaceX’s business. The company has also put a lot of chips into the Starlink program. The program strives to create a global internet satellite network that can be accessed regardless of whether you live in a big city or in a rural area. Starlink needs many satellites to reach its full potential. The company already has more than 1,000 active satellites orbiting the Earth, but that’s just a small part of what the company ultimately wants.

In the future, the combination of reliable and reusable rockets will make it easier and cheaper for SpaceX to build Starlink networks and provide Internet services to more people in more regions. I will. So far, the network has about 10,000 customers, but it’s still in testing and not yet fully deployed.

If the Falcon 9 launched on Sunday can reach the 10 launch milestones, it would be interesting to see what SpaceX would do with it. You can either retire with history as the most reliable rocket in the company’s fleet, or use it again to add records and make it even more solid as a truly special vehicle. You’ll know over time.

