Apple may soon pay for Wikipedia content





Wikipedia will soon launch a paid option to enable major tech companies such as Apple and Google to consume and deliver Wikipedia content more efficiently.

The Wikimedia Foundation, which runs Wikipedia and other projects, launched a new initiative on Tuesday called the Wikimedia Enterprise, a wired report reports. According to the Foundation, the platform “provides paid developer tools to make it easier for businesses and organizations to consume and reuse Wikimedia data.”

The program will begin in late 2021, but the conversation between the Wikimedia Foundation and major tech companies is “already underway,” Wired said. The report doesn’t specify which major tech companies will be included in the discussion, but Apple and other tech giants are currently using Wikipedia information across the platform. For example, Apple uses Spotlight search results and Siri response content.

In addition, the Wikimedia Enterprise Program does not automatically replace the free options currently used by tech companies. According to the team working on the new project, the new option is an experiment to maintain platform sustainability and independence. However, it does not radically change how the platform works for others.

Lane Becker, Senior Director of the Wikimedia Foundation, said:

As Becker points out, major tech companies have teams dedicated to getting content to work on platforms such as the iPhone and Mac. This includes “many low-level tasks (cleaning and management), which are very costly.” However, due to issues and inefficiencies in free options, large companies may opt for paid platforms.

It’s not clear if Apple and the Wikimedia Foundation have reached an agreement on a content partnership, or if these two entities are currently in talks.

