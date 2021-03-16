iPhone 13: Release Date, Features, Leaks, Rumors





Jason Cipriani / ZDNet

You see, I understand. It’s too early to start talking about Apple’s next iPhone. By the way, the iPhone 12 hasn’t been on the market for six months, but here’s what Apple is working on for the next phone. But rumors have already begun to spread.

Rumors don’t provide a lot of information so far, but you can guess for more details, but the rest as Apple usually approaches the fall time frame when it announces new phone hardware. Must wait to be filled.

What is it called? It could be iPhone 12S or iPhone 13. Use iPhone 13 to distinguish the models … for now.

Apple has traditionally used the tick-tuck approach to update the design, hardware, and name of the iPhone. For example, the iPhone 6 was followed by the iPhone 6S. But recently, the company abolished the S-series and agreed to add one more name, just as it did when the iPhone 12 was released just a year after the iPhone 11.

Both names could be our future names, but we’ll use the iPhone 13 until Apple CEO Tim Cook comes on stage and gives it a different name so we can easily identify the new iPhone.

When will the iPhone 13 be released? In the third quarter of 2020, the iPhone launch may have been delayed by several weeks. September or October is a good guess.

Apple typically announces a new iPhone model in September and releases it a few weeks later. The timing was a bit late in 2020 due to the pandemic, and the launch of the iPhone 12 lineup was split between October 23 and November 13.

Hopefully this year production will be back on track and we’ll see a more familiar September release.

How much does the iPhone 13 cost?It’s premature, but we can’t expect a big price increase

Pricing seems to be the most difficult piece of information to always identify before Apple announces it. With the announcement still a few months away, there were no signs of what to expect for the iPhone’s next price tag harvest.

That said, I don’t think Apple will raise prices, at least for the base storage model.

What does the iPhone 13 look like? Apple has just redesigned and don’t expect it for the second year in a row There’s a smaller Face ID notch guess

With the launch of the iPhone 12 and its flat-edged design, Apple has completely revamped the overall look of the iPhone line. So I don’t think Apple will make any major changes to the iPhone 13’s design.

Due to the smaller iPhone X, there are some reports of Face ID notches at the top of the iPhone display. This could be one of the minor design changes. Otherwise, don’t expect new designs other than new colors.

What features and specifications does iPhone 13 have? Rumors are now everywhere, maybe there’s no port and Touch ID is back?

Features and specs will be something that can get you closer to the announcement, but reports are now ubiquitous, including those that Apple is working on, working on, or thinking they are working on. There may be.

For example, last year there were rumors that an iPhone with a display refresh rate of 120Hz would appear. It didn’t happen, and it’s unclear if it will happen. Apple may still be working on a faster display, which has always been for the iPhone 13 (or 14).

There is also speculation that Apple will remove the Lightning port on the bottom of the iPhone. Instead, Apple uses the new MagSafe technology to charge your phone and sync your data. Another possibility is for Apple to remove the Lightning port and replace it with a USB-C port, similar to the MacBook, iPad Air, and iPad Pro lines.

Another feature, probably rumored to be the product of wishful thinking, is the return of Apple’s fingerprint sensor technology, Touch ID, to the iPhone 13. Instead of being embedded in the home button, it will be moved to. The side buttons are embedded like the 4th generation iPad Air or under the display. This has been seen on some Android phones and tablets over the last few years.

Both options are welcome. Especially if you have a face cover that makes Face ID almost useless (although iOS 14.5 helps).

Either of those rumors may be based on actual or wishful thinking, which is hard to say for now. We know that Apple can expect to improve or maintain battery life with faster processors, better GPUs, along with camera upgrades. These are all major upgrades for all new iPhones.

What do you want to see on your iPhone 13? Please comment and let us know below.

