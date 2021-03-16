Hearthstone: Counterfeit with Barren Card List





Keep up with the latest cards revealed in the extended version of Hearthstone’s Forged in the Barrens. There are all the cards published so far.

Hearthstone: Forged in the Barrens will be available in just a few weeks. The latest enhancements to the game are set to mark the beginning of a new standard season, as well as adding 135 new cards to existing games. The year of Griffon has been promised to be the most exciting in Hearthstone’s history, and its key components include these new expansion cards.

Blizzard was a bit late for the release of the new Forged in the Barrens expansion card, but quickly made up for the lost time. New cards have been announced on the left and right, and Shacknews is trying to catch up. With the complete list of new cards listed below, start thinking about how to implement them in your deck right now. (And brush up while using the new core set.)

New Keyword: Frenzy

Minions with the Frenzy keyword have a powerful effect when first damaged.

(Updated: Tuesday, March 16th, 1:45 pm PT)

Demon Hunter Legendary (4) Kurtras Ashfallen (3/4)-Battle Cry: Attacks the left and right enemy minions. Exile: Immune this turn. Rare (3) Razor Fen Beast Master (3/3)-Death Rattle: Summon a Death Rattle Minion with a cost of (4) or less from your hand. Druid Epic (7) Plain Druid (7/6) (Beast)-Rush. Frenzy: Transformed into a 6/7 Kodo by provocation. Hunter Rare (1) Sunscale Raptor (1/3) (Beast)-Frenzy: Shuffle the Sunscale Raptor into your deck with a permanent +2 / + 1. Mage Legendary (10) Moldresh FireEye (10/10)-Battle Cry: If you deal 10 damage with the hero power of this game, you will deal 10 damage to all enemies. Rare (4) Reckless Apprentice (3/5)-Battle Cry: Fires hero power on all enemies. Paladin Legendary (5) Cannon Master Smyth (4/4)-Battle Cry: Turn your secret into a 3/3 soldier. They return when they die. Priest Common (0) Desperate Prayer-Restores 5 health to each hero.Rogue

So far, no new rogue cards have been released. See this space for the latest additions.

Shaman Legendary (4) Brucan (5/4)-Nature Spell Damage +3 Epic (2) Chain Lightning (Nature)-Deals 2 damage to a random minion adjacent to a minion. (Upgrade at 5 mana.) Warlock Common (2) Imp Swarm (Fel)-Summon a -3/2 Imp. (Upgrade if mana is 5.) Warrior

So far, no new warrior cards have been released. See this space for the latest additions.

Neutral Legendary (5) Shadowhunters Volgin (3/6)-Battle Cry: Choose Minion. Exchange for a random one in the owner’s hand. (4) Kazaks, Golem Shaper (3/3)-Battle Cry: If you don’t have a 4-cost card in your deck, create a custom golem. (4) Blade Master Samurai (1/6)-Rush. Frenzy: Deals damage equal to the attack of this minion to all enemy minions. (3) Mankrik (3/4)-Battlecry: Help Mankrik find his wife! She was last seen somewhere in your deck. Epic (8) Primitive Protector (6/6) (Elemental)-Battle Cry: Draw the highest cost spell. Summon a random minion for the same cost. (4) Spirit Healer (3/6)-After casting a holy spell, randomly grants +2 health to friendly minions. Common (5) Razormane Raider (5/6)-Frenzy: Attacks random enemies. (2) Peon (2/3)-Frenzy: Add a random spell from the class to your hand.

The Hearthstone’s Forged in the Barrens extension will be released on Tuesday, March 30th. For more information, please visit the Hearthstone website.

Ozzie has been playing video games since he picked up his first NES controller at the age of five. Since then, he’s been crazy about games and just a little away from college. However, he was pulled back after spending years in the QA circle at both THQ and Activision. Most of the time, I spent a lot of time driving the Guitar Hero series during peak hours. Ozzie is a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, to name a few, but he’s also a big fan of everything that has a great compelling story behind it. .. If you can’t enjoy a good story with fresh cherry cola, what is a video game?

