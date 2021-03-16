Fortnite Neymar Jr. Guide: Neymar Jr.How and when to unlock





Why is Neymar Jr., a soccer star and proud of the Brazilian national team, coming to Fortnite? After all, this is already a game featuring Terminator, Batman, Ellen Ripley, and now Tomb Raider himself, Lara Croft. At Fortnite, there are no restrictions on who will appear.

Neymar was teased a few days ago and now even the game’s menu is undoubtedly fully revealed. But no matter which Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass Tier you climb, you still can’t play as him. Here’s what he needs to know when he’ll be unlockable and how to win Neymar at Fortnite:

When will Neymar come to Fortnite?

If you hear that Neymar came to Fortnite and launched the game today just to find a collection of other characters such as Agent Jones and Raven of DC Comics, it’s not your fault. Neymar is not yet available as it is an unlockable character in the mid-season of Fortnite Season 6. In recent seasons, it has become available to other celebrities like Predator and Wolverine in this way. This time around, Epic Games has chosen to use real-life figures instead of their beloved fictional characters.

Image Credit: Getty Images / AurelienMeunier-PSG

The game menu states that Neymar will be available within 42 days. At the time of writing, if there were no delays, his debut would be April 27th. Until then, you will not be able to select Neymar. It’s a game, but you can get a preview of the accessories he includes today.

Fortnite[バトルパス]Go to tab and[？]If you scroll to, the page will show you 6 Neymar Junior rewards. The item itself remains hidden, but when you browse for the item, you’ll see one harvesting tool, one loading screen, two banners, one outfit (Neymar Jr. himself), and additional style options. This means that players can choose from two different looks for world-class athletes.

Neymar Jr. in the Fortnite Battle Pass menu. When I try to access, I get a big question mark.

These mid-season rewards are usually unlocked with additional challenges and in-game defeats of the characters themselves. This approach seemed to fit Wolverine and Predator naturally, but having to defeat Neymar Jr. in combat would be a bit strange, but until you hear that it isn’t, this is a plan. It seems. Maybe Epic rocks things and demands to face Neymar on the pitch. That is the feature of this game. It is not possible to predict exactly how it will be done.

As his debut approaches, we will certainly learn more, and with the full range of his cosmetics and challenges available, we have all the guides you need here. ..

In the meantime, get involved in the rest of Fortnite Season 6: Primal, including the Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass and Week 1 Challenges.

Image Credit: Getty Images / AurelienMeunier-PSG

GameSpot may receive commissions from retail offers.

