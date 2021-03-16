Activision Blizzard fires about 50 people in esports sector





As the Sports Business Journal first reported, Activision Blizzard has relinquished about 50 employees in the esports sector.

Publishers condemn decisions about the impact of the pandemic on live events. Activision Blizzard has invested heavily in crowded esports shows, including the Overwatch League, which sold a premium of the right to own a team. COVID-19 forced Blizzard to move competitive events to online-only matters.

A spokeswoman for Activision Blizzard told GamesBeat that players are increasingly choosing to connect to games digitally. Everything we do is done through the lens of the player, and over the past year we have been looking for ways to best meet their needs. Esports teams, like the traditional sports, entertainment and broadcast industries, needed to adapt their businesses due to the impact of pandemics on live events. We maintained the majority of the team throughout the complex year, but these changes weren’t lightly made, especially in today’s environment. We have taken a wide range of steps to facilitate the transition of all affected employees.

A spokeswoman also said that live events will continue to be part of the Overwatch League and Call of Duty League if safe.

Affected jobs related to event planning should not affect the actual players, leagues, and the team itself. However, in the future, online competition may become more important.

