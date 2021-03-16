Get extensive updates from Microsoft Flight Simulator PA-28R Arrow III Just Flight





Following the recent release of PA-28RArow III for Microsoft Flight Simulator, Just Flight is about to launch a major update.

Published March 16, 2021 Giuseppe Nerva

As you can read in our review, the aircraft is already pretty good, but the developers have found room for improvement.

Updates scheduled for tomorrow or Thursday include:

Freezing effect added

Propeller animation fixed Previously added exterior details and decal improvements for higher texture resolution in low resolution exterior and cockpit areas GNS430 / 530 – Added power and backlight, 2D popout Has been fixed The fuel selector can now be controlled using “Fuel Selector 1 Left / Off” / RIGHT’Allocation Autopilot Roll Control Tweaks FDE Improvements – Idle RPM Fix, Vibration / Wobble Reduced VR compatibility fixes Added support for the following’set’control assignments – increased battery, alternator, beacon light, landing light, navigation light, strobe light, pitot heat landing light lighting area Cockpit texture resolution Did not drop and selected low graphic settings Autopilot and navigation light circuit breakers now affect related systems Autopilot active autopilot heading mode without activation – Fixed tutorial flight file Added Pre-launch priming EFB with reverse wind direction – fixedNavigation mode is the default unless state saving is enabled and GPS mode is selected in the previous flight CDI of NAV / OBS 1. Now VLOC / NAV and now responds correctly to GPS courses GPS100 may get stuck in self-test mode – manual changes to fixed transponder code may not trigger response from ATC – fixedTransponder mode Changes are not recognized by ATC – fixedRudder trim orientation is reversed – fixedCOM and NAV audio IDs – fixedEFB and GPS100 displays are no longer updated when not in use to improve performance (FPS) .. EFB is automatically turned off when hidden. The OAT indicator fixed ELT is turned on when you select the cold & dark state – fixed environments (clouds, taxi markings, etc.) may appear at your feet – fixed in HG barometric pressure setting option added to altimeters Mixture

In other Microsoft Flight Simulator news, Aerosoft has released another image of Berlin Brandeburg Airport (EDDB). It has been savagely teased over the past few months and has no release date yet.

We recently published a large interview with the head of Microsoft Flight Simulator Jorg Neumann, who provided us with a lot of new information about Sim’s present and future. A few days ago, I heard a lot more, including the trailer for World Update 4 featuring France and the Benelux.

For more information on the Microsoft Flight Simulator add-on, enjoy recent reviews of PA-28R Arrow III, Christian Sand Airport, Macau City & Airport, Bonaire Flamingo Airport, Milan Linate Airport, Singapore City Pack and Tokyo. Narita Airport, Yao Airport, F-15 Eagle, Paris City Pack, Greater Monkton Airport, Tweed New Haven Airport, Santorini Airport, Sydney Airport, Helsinki Vanter Airport, Reggio Carabria Airport, Bastia Poretta Airport, Munich Airport, Paris Orly Airport, New Castle International Airport, Sankt Johann Airfield, Dublin International Airport, Seoul City Wow. There is also a beta preview of Singapore Changi Airport.

If you want to know more about the game itself, you can read a review that explains everything you need to know about Asobo Studios games.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam and will be released in the summer of 2021 for the Xbox Series X ad Series S.

