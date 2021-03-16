Raven issues another ban wave for Warzone Cheetahs to fix end-of-game hacks





Raven Software has issued another ban wave to Call of Duty: Warzone scammers, fixing what players were accidentally terminating the entire game early.

#Warzone Anti-cheat update.

New banwave early today!

Come more

Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) March 16, 2021

Raven didn’t advertise the number of accounts caught up in today’s ban wave, but many expect Verdansk to end as Season 2 heats up and Warzone enters its second year. (To give way to a new map). The team is working hard to keep the game fun and fair for players who don’t use hacks, exploits or cheats to ensure victory (or just ruin the game for others) .. The last big bang wave in February robbed 60,000 accounts and Raven promised additional communication on cheat prevention efforts.

In addition, Raven has fixed a recently discovered issue that allows players to end the match prematurely.

Yesterday, we released a #Warzone update that addresses an issue where a match could end prematurely.

If that doesn’t work, please let us know in the reply.

Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) March 15, 2021

And finally, the recurrence of Stim Glitch was associated with many players, but Raven quickly jumped in and issued a fix, preventing players from sitting in gas healing to secure victory.

The #Warzone hotfix came out overnight to deal with new outbreaks of endless tactical bugs.

Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) March 16, 2021

Warzone is a very popular game and new season updates will break the record of internet traffic for some ISPs. With tens of millions of active players, cheats and exploits are constantly being discovered, and the Raven and Activision teams are working to address the issues players have with cheats. Last year, Activision filed a lawsuit against a cheat maker, but it seems that more people have appeared for everyone who was knocked down. Console players have decided to turn off cross-play to avoid matching with PCs, where scammers tend to be more prevalent.

Call of Duty: Have you ever encountered scammers, hackers, or people who abuse your system in Warzone? Please drop in to the comments below to let us know.

