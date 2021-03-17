Fractal Design Meshify2 Compact Review





There are countless large PC cases reviewed, but Fractal Design’s $ 109.99 Meshify 2 Compact case is one of the best of the mainstream mid-tower models. That’s not what we call the perfect case — we haven’t seen one of them yet! — But just omitting some of the features we feel the perfect case should have doesn’t reach that mark. Don’t be fooled by the name “compact”. This is by no means a space-saving Mini-ITX chassis, but a chassis for a full ATX board. Aside from the quirky name, this is one of the most powerful mainstream ATX case initiatives in recent years. It won the latest Editor’s Choice Award for ATX Mid Tower PC Case.

The Meshify 2 Compact features a fractal-signed front panel with contours that form a rough but geometric surface. It looks like someone grabbed a sheet of metal mesh and hit it properly with a triangular-headed hammer. Its asymmetrical design makes the case look unique and a little edgy.

The panel is made entirely of metal mesh, allowing air to easily pass directly into the case, and a pair of Fractal Design 140mm Dynamic X2 GP-14 fans mounted just behind the front panel helps accelerate the flow. I will. This is a great change from many recent cases of NZXT or Razer with a rugged front panel.

The top panel also features a large section of metal mesh that allows air to flow in and out from that direction. Rather than being completely meshed like the front panel, Fractal Design has a “front” I / O panel here that consists of two USB 3.0 ports, one USB 3.1 Gen 2 port, a separate microphone, and headphone / audio output. I chose to install it in. Jack, and regular power and reset buttons.

The right panel of the case is made of simple steel and the left panel of the review unit is made of tempered glass. Fractal Design also offers an alternative version of Meshify 2, omitting the glass and having steel panels on both sides, but otherwise the two cases are the same.

Both side panels use a screwless mounting system, but removal is not particularly easy. The panel can be removed by simply pulling it from the top toward you. Each panel has a rubber grip to make this easy. It may actually be good that it is a little hard to get rid of. From my experience in my case, it seems very unlikely that these panels will accidentally drop out. Removing the panel takes a bit of muscle, but it’s easier than handling the screws to stabilize the glass panel after removing the last panel.

The back of the case is also designed to allow air to easily flow out of the case. Fans are also pre-installed here, but this is a slightly smaller Fractal Design Dynamic X2 GP-12 model. The three fans on board are generous. The much more expensive Razer Tomahawk ATX linked above ships in just one.

The case also feels pretty light given its size (20.5 x 9.7 x 20.5 inches, HWD) and the glass surface. This may be an observation bias on my part, but these days I mainly deal with cases larger than the Meshify 2 Compact, so despite the metal panel and frame, I rely on the mesh for the front and top parts. It is a steel that surely reduces the weight. In any case, the case weighs about 17 pounds.

Architectural experience

Meshify 2 Compact is easy to incorporate. As someone who reviews motherboards and swaps boards inside and outside the PC, I find this case very suitable for PC builders who do many component replacements, not just one-time PC builds. .. (That’s also good).

The motherboard tray accepts boards up to ATX in size and can be easily snapped into place without the main section of the case getting in the way. You can’t install an Extended ATX (E-ATX) board in this case, but Fractal Design has a larger ETX-enabled version with the “compact” removed from the name. They are simply known as Meshify2 and Meshify2XL.

Installing the power supply is also very easy. This case has a removable mounting plate for the power supply that is secured with two thumbscrews. To add power, remove this plate, bolt it to the PSU with four screws, slide the PSU from the back of the case, and put the thumbscrew back in place. Personally, I prefer to use this mounting system for power. This eliminates the need to put the PSU in place when bolting. You can also more easily pre-route cables from the PSU when inserting the body from the back of the chassis.

In theory, this case has room for up to six 2.5-inch storage devices, allowing two spots to replace a traditional 3.5-inch platter hard drive. At the bottom of the case is a hard drive cage that can hold two 3.5-inch drives or two 2.5-inch drives, and on the back of the motherboard tray is a mounting tray for two 2.5-inch drives.

The case has space for two more 2.5-inch drives, but the case doesn’t come with hardware by default. It comes in the form of a universal multi-bracket adapter (about $ 15 in pairs) that can be mounted near the motherboard. If you are installing “just” four or more drives, you will need to purchase these multi-brackets separately.

These adapters can be placed on top of the case (which can support two 120mm or 140mm fans, or 240mm radiators) or on the PSU at the bottom of the case instead of the existing fans. The latter location is wise, as you cannot install a fan here. The top of the case is free to use later to add a fan or liquid cooler.

To facilitate cable connections, Fractal Design has machined some holes around the motherboard tray to allow the cables to pass through. These are lined with rubber and the sharp edges of the metal prevent the cables from being damaged and help hide the wires on the right side of the case. The holes for this purpose are well placed and everything is easy to place. Also, the velcro tie is pre-installed on the back of the motherboard tray to help you route the wires neatly, but the sturdy panel on this side of the case hides cable problems.

Verdict: Near perfect

The overall experience with Fractal Design’s Meshify 2 Compact case was so positive that I had to stop writing this review and think critically about what really perfected the case. We strongly considered giving the Meshify 2 Compact a perfect 5-star score, but eventually decided not to. There’s certainly nothing wrong with this chassis, and I haven’t had any major complaints about it.

Case maker, take notes. The Meshify 2 Compact case has a unique look and a rich combination of fans and features. It’s not a huge, heavy one, and it’s easy to install. I’d like to see some drive mounts that don’t use tools, but they’re easy to implement, and in most cases that exceed your budget, you should now have them (but not all). You may be confused by the 3rd or 4th USB Type-A port on the front / top panel, but given the competition and price, it’s annoying.

Fractal Design wants Meshify 3 to be exactly the same as Meshify 2 Compact, but if you make these changes, you might consider stamping with the full score, assuming your competitors haven’t improved so far. .. But for now, fractal and discriminatory PC builders should be happy with the rating just below that mark and the chassis not far from the ideal builder case.

Fractal Design Meshify 2 Compact Spec Motherboard Form Factor Support ATX, MicroATX, Mini-ITX External 5.25 inch Bay 0 Internal 3.5 inch Bay 2 External 3.5 inch Bay 0 Internal 2.5 inch Bay 2 Front Panel Port Microphone, USB3.1 Type C, USB 3.0, Headphone Side Window ?? Yes (Tempered Glass) PCI Expansion Slot Position 7120mm or 140mm Fan Position 7120mm / 140mm / 200mm Fans Included Do you include 3 fan controllers?No Maximum GPU Length 360mm Maximum CPU Cooler Height 169mm Power Supply Maximum Length 200mm Power Supply Form Factor Supported ATX Power Supply Mounting Position Lower Internal Chassis Illumination Color None Included Fan Illumination Color None Dimensions (HWD) 20.47 x 9.65 x 20 .47 inch weight 16.98 lbs

