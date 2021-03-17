Activision Blizzard fires 50 people, numbers could be higher





Despite making record-breaking profits for the year, Activision Blizzard received a major furlough today. The first revealed layoff was part of a live event team, but as the pandemic forced a digital event, additional reports said the layoff hit many other parts of the company, for a total of total employees. Can reach 2% of, or about 190 people.

Activision initially announced a restructuring as a result of a decline in live events, and the company changed its esports division to accommodate the rise in digital. The restructuring has released about 50 people, primarily in connection with the Overwatch League and Call of Duty League. Tony Pettti, president of Activision Blizzard’s sports and entertainment division, said he will move away from his reliance on event-centric social gatherings. Lessons learned from last year.

Last year, Pettti said he learned a lot about how to organize a league for online play and hopes to carry on best practices from it. When it comes to timing, it’s the reality of how the league is playing and the reaction to the resources that need to be allocated to provide the best service to the league, owners, teams and fans.

People affected by the layoff are reported to have received a 90-day dismissal, a one-year health insurance, and a $ 200 gift card to the Blizzards PC launcher Battle.net.

However, according to further reports from Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, the number of people fired could be four times the number initially revealed by Activision Blizzard, from various areas of the company. Thing. One source told Schreier that it was less than 2% of the total staff, or about 190 people.

Activision Blizzard initially announced that the layoffs were 50 in the esports / live event category, but the actual numbers seem to be much higher. Familiar people say it was less than 2% of all staff (2% would be about 190)

An Activision spokesman confirmed that an additional furlough had occurred, but did not comment on the number of people affected.

In 2019, Activision Blizzard fired more than 800 people after a record year.

