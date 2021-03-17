LG24MP88HV-S Review | PCMag





There is no perfect budget monitor. LG’s 24MP88HV-S shows some of the low-cost type restrictions. A small screen with moderate resolution, a short warranty, and a stand limited to tilt adjustment. Still, some of its features go beyond the fare of a regular budget panel. With its ultra-thin bezel on all four sides of the screen, the 24MP88HV-S ($ 249.99, sold online for about $ 200) is ideal for multi-monitor setups. The dual HDMI ports allow you to keep your monitor connected to your computer and game console or other video source, with a pair of high-impact (even if the fidelity is fairly low) speakers. This LG display has won the Editor’s Choice Award as a budget monitor for entertainment consumption and multi-display productivity use.

Bliss near the bezel

At the heart of the 24MP88HV-S is a 23.8-inch in-plane switching (IPS) screen with a 16: 9 widescreen aspect ratio and 1080p (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) resolution. LG has a wide viewing angle rated up to 178 degrees both vertically and horizontally. This means that the colors need to be reasonably faithful, even when the screen is viewed at extreme angles. I did see that the image on the screen remained the same when viewed far from the center, with no color changes or posterization.

LG has a panel refresh rate of 75Hz, but the screen does not support adaptive sync technologies such as AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync. Still, the speaker and HDMI port pair mentioned above should be suitable for low-impact games on game consoles. Note that 75Hz was not an option on my testbed PC with Intel integrated graphics. 60Hz is displayed as the only default at any resolution. You can push up to 75Hz using the custom refresh settings (in the display settings), but mileage may vary depending on the video source.

With a silver-coloured base, a matt white back, and a screen surrounded by the smallest set of bezels I’ve seen in a panel of its class, the 24MP88HV-S is striking. The 24MP88HV-S measures 16.3 x 21.3 x 7.3 inches (HWD) and weighs 7.1 lbs (including the stand), making it reasonably compact and lightweight.

Like many budget monitors, the 24MP88HV-S stand is limited to tilt adjustment. The arcuate base supports a shaft that is angled upwards to fit the back of the cabinet. It’s not the heaviest we’ve dealt with. The stand sometimes shook a little. That said, the back of the monitor has four holes at 75mm intervals to fit compatible VESA brackets for wall and arm mounting.

Many display makers advertise their monitors as bezel-free or nearly free. With the so-called Infinity Display of the 24MP88HV-S, the LG is the closest to this ideal of any monitor I’ve tested. The bezel is a strip of metal or plastic that surrounds the screen. Narrowing the bezel allows manufacturers to make the cabinet appear smaller to fit a particular screen size, giving the monitor a smoother look. Monitors with a minimal bezel are also suitable for multi-monitor setups because you can place two or more monitors side by side with almost no boundaries between the screens.

Many of the recent monitors we reviewed have very thin top and side bezels and a thick bottom bezel. Others have a slightly thinner bezel throughout. The screen of the 24MP88HV-S is surrounded on all sides by a very small (2.5 mm thick) bezel, so it looks smooth and is closest to a monitor without a bezel. Note that, like most panels, there is a small border (black) around the screen image and behind the display glass. The width of the top and sides is 4 mm, so the width of the border and bezel is about 6.5 or 7 mm (about a quarter inch) on the top and sides. The border has a slightly wider bottom (about 7.5 mm), so the border and bezel are 10 mm (0.4 inches).

In terms of ports, the 24MP88HV-S includes two major staples in the world of budget monitors (VGA and HDMI), adding a second HDMI port. It allows you to stay connected to your computer and dual input sources such as Blu-ray players or game consoles. There is also an audio input jack and a headphone jack, which provides audio options on the monitor side whether you want to capture the audio signal via HDMI or pipe it to another line.

All ports are facing backwards and facing outwards. This configuration is the same as the Samsung 24-inch CF396 curved LED monitor and is better suited than the less convenient downward rear port found on the Dell SE2419HR and many other monitors.

The 24MP88HV-S has a small joystick controller to access the monitor’s on-screen display (OSD) menu system. It’s easy to operate and is better suited than the control system that uses multiple hidden buttons found on most budget monitors. You can also download LG’s OnScreenControl software. This allows you to set the size and format of windows for split screen and multi-monitor configurations.

The 24MP88HV-S has a built-in pair of 5 watt speakers. They give good volume, and their quality doesn’t meet the standards of audiophiles-they have a mediocre bass response and make a bit quieter-at least LG includes them. Many budget monitors don’t have speakers at all. If speakers are present, they tend to be low power models, such as a pair of HP 24mh 2 watt speakers.

LG covers the 24MP88HV-S with a one-year warranty. This is not uncommon in the field of budget monitoring (both HP24mh and Samsung CF396 have a one-year plan), but they want to spend more time on coverage clocks, and some manufacturers are more generous. For example, Philips supports the 27-inch affordable monitor 272E1CA with a 4-year warranty.

24MP88HV-S Test: Accurate Color, Excellent Contrast

Brightness, color, and contrast were tested using the Klein K10-A colorimeter, Murideo SIX-G signal generator, and Portrait Display’s CalMAN5 color calibration software. LG evaluates the brightness (brightness per unit area) of the 24MP88HV-S as 250 knits (candela / metric square) and the contrast ratio as 1,000: 1. This is the standard for IPS panels. The brightness was measured at 209 nits and the contrast ratio was measured at 1,265: 1. (See How to test your monitor.)

Below is the chromaticity chart generated when testing the coverage of the 24MP88HV-S in the sRGB color space. The area within the triangle represents all colors that can be created by mixing the primary colors red, green, and blue. The monitor covered 98.5% of sRGB. This is a great number for a panel in that price class. (SRGB is the standard color space used by the web and many other applications.)

In addition to formal testing, we also did ad hoc testing of text and video quality. In rendering the test video clip, the 24MP88HV-S showed reasonably accurate colors and handled the contrast properly in both light and dark areas. We also rendered the images in the photo suite in realistic colors.

This budget panel is beyond the basics

In terms of functionality, the LG 24MP88HV-S goes beyond what you would normally find on a budget monitor. Yes, like most peers at the same price, it has a small 1080p screen, a regular (and easy) one-year warranty, and a stand limited to tilt control. But there are two HDMI ports, its mini joystick controller, and their powerful (if not hi-fi) speakers. In addition, the tests have finely covered sRGB colors, which is likely to fit into expensive panels, making it the closest to a bezelless screen. I like the affordable Samsung CF396 for the curved monitors mentioned above and the HP 24mh for general purpose flat panels, but this slightly more upscale LG model is an editor’s choice mainly for budget monitors for entertainment and multiple monitors. Has won the award. Use of the display.

Advantages

Extremely trimmed bezel

Twin HDMI port

All ports are outward

Dual 5 watt speaker

Joystick style menu controller

Excellent sRGB color coverage

See more bottom line

Making the LG 24MP88HV-S an award-winning 24-inch 1080p entertainment panel is an ultra-thin bezel ideal for dual HDMI ports, vibrant built-in audio, joystick controls for menus, and twin-screen or triple-screen arrays. ..

LG 24MP88HV-S Specifications Panel size (between corners) 24 inches Native resolution 1920 x 1080 Aspect ratio 16: 9 Screen technology IPS Rated screen brightness 250 cd / m ^ 2 Rated contrast ratio 1000: 1 pixel Refresh rate 75Hz Adaptive synchronization NA Video input VGA, HDMI (2) USB port (excluding upstream) 0 VESA Display HDR Level NA Dimensions (HWD) 16.3 x 21.3 x 7.3 inches Weight 7.1 lbs Height adjustable stand? Do you have a tilt stand? Yes swivel stand?Landscape / Portrait No Pivot No Warranty (Parts / Labor) 1 year

