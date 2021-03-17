



Managing your finances is not an easy task. It’s easy for those who don’t have to spend too much money or worry about anything, but most of us don’t. For most of us, the best idea is to know exactly what we are spending money on, and some. Based on that, we can adjust our habits and do a better job in managing our finances. Well, if money management is a problem for you, there are quite a few Android apps that can help, and we have carefully selected the best ones.

There are 10 such applications in the list below. Please note that these apps are just our favorites. More apps are listed in the Google Play store in case you don’t like the following apps: That said, there are some really compelling applications listed here. Each of these apps contains a fair amount of additional information. However, before you start browsing, please note that these apps are not listed in any particular order.

Top 10 Best Money Management Android App 2021

Below is an overview of the top 10 best money management Android apps in 2021, including download and in-app purchase costs.

Monefy: $2.49
Money Lover: $0.99-$24.99
AndroMoney: $0.99-$9.99
Mint: Free
Wallet: $0.99-$144.99
Goodbudget: $0.99-$59.99
Monny: $2.99
1Money: $0.99-$17.99
EasyBudget: $2.99
Money Manager Expense & Budget: $3.99-$4.99

Below is a little more information about each app, suggestions for the type of user the app is most suitable for, and a direct link for easy download.

All download links will take you to the list in the app’s Google Play store. Users are always encouraged to download the app from Google Play or the Authorized App Store.

Best Money Management Android App for Most Users MonefyPrice: Free Download In-App Purchase: Yes Android Version: Depends on Device

Monefy is one of the best money management apps on the Play Store. For good reason, this is definitely one of my favorites. This app has everything you need for a money management app. It comes with a really nice UI design that is fun to use. All categories are represented by nice looking icons. Please note that you cannot create custom categories in the free version. So you have to pay a one-time fee, but it’s worth it.

You can easily add new entries. The app also comes with two very nice looking widgets. You can sync your data with your Google Drive or Dropbox account. it is up to you. If you need it, you can track your spending in multiple currencies. Exporting personal financial data is extremely easy and you can set up passcode protection if you wish. The app also has a built-in calculator.

Download Monefy

Best Money Management for Detailed Budgeting Android App Money Lover Price: Free Download In-App Purchase: Yes Android Version: 5.0+

Money Lover is another great money management app. This app is especially shining if you are about all the details. It has a lot of tools that make you feel like you are in complete control. Besides, this app also looks really nice. You can also categorize your spending here and choose a date of your choice. The app also allows you to create financial reports so you can better understand what’s going on.

The app will warn you if you approach your budget limit, and you will also get daily budget advice. The app can also forecast budgets based on spending. There is another credit card wallet that can also track invoices and other recurring transactions. The app has a built-in calculator so you can easily sync your data. If you need to export your data, that’s also pretty easy.

Download Money Lover

Best Money Management for Cross-Platform Support Android App AndroMoney Price: Free Download In-App Purchase: Yes Android Version: 4.1+

AndroMoney is one of the most acclaimed money management apps on the Play Store for good reason. This app is especially useful if you plan to use it on multiple platforms. This app also offers a really clean design and is packed with features you may need. If you need to track multiple accounts, that’s not a problem at all. You can also transfer the data if you want.

This app supports cloud storage and supports both Google Drive and Dropbox. There are many categories here that support basically all currencies with downloadable rates and come with custom attributes. Trends, pies and bar charts are also included here. You can password protect your app if you want, but you can also easily get an overview of your costs and income.

Download Andro Money

Best Money Management for Features Android App MintPrice: Free Download In-App Purchase: No Android Version: 5.0+

If you’re looking for a money management app with lots of features, Mint is for you. This app comes with almost every feature you can think of when it comes to managing your money. With this app you can see almost everything in one place. You can manage your money, and you can also pay your bills if that’s what you want to do. You need your credit score, sure, it doesn’t matter for this app.

Mint can also remind you of your upcoming bill payments so you never forget them. There is a high level of security here, and you can even set up multi-factor authentication for further improvement. A web app is also available and of course syncs with information from the mobile app. Mint is also one of the best looking money management applications on Android.

Download mint

Best Money Management for Account Sharing Android App WalletPrice: Free Download In-App Purchase: Yes Android Version: 5.0+

If you are looking for a great money management app for account sharing, wallet is a great choice. It’s appreciated in the Play Store for good reason. The UI design of this app is very simple and you can sync your balances and transactions with your bank. If you need to share your account with your loved one, or an accountant, you can easily do it here.

Like many other apps on this list, this app supports multiple currencies and cloud sync. You can create a shopping list in your wallet, but you can also track your receipts. You can also set a PIN code if you need additional security. Getting reports from the app is optional and much more. This app has a lot of features to offer and does a great job in almost every respect.

Download wallet

Best Money Management for Exporting DataGoodbudgetPrice Android App: Free Download In-App Purchase: Yes Android Version: 5.0+

Goodbudget is generally a good money management app, but especially when it comes to exporting data. You can export the data as CSV files, QFX (for Quicken), and OFX (Microsoft Money). It’s very easy to do with this app, and the fact that the app has a good UI design only helps things. Thanks to its design, it’s fun to use, not to mention that it works really well.

What’s more, this app comes with cross-platform support. This app makes it very easy to track expenses and, like any other money management app, you can track them in different categories. This app allows you to split your expense transactions while choosing a budget period that fits your real life. You can search for transactions within the app. These are just a few of its features.

Download Goodbudget

Best Money Management Android App for Analytics Monny Price: Free Download In-App Purchase: Yes Android Version: 4.1+

If you are interested in analysis, Monny is an app for you. The app can provide analysis reports, charts and even top rankings as needed. Graphs look particularly good and provide a great deal of detailed information about spending. You can set up individual account books. This is very convenient while traveling. Easily export and import financial information.

The app can also send one notification each day to notify you to track your spending. Because it is a function included here, it is possible to set a passcode lock for the app. At the end of the year, you can also get a detailed overview of costs throughout the year. This app is really great when it comes to showing off such analytical information.

Download Monny

Best Money Management for Design1MoneyPrice Android App: Free Download In-App Purchase: Yes Android Version: 4.1+

1Money is one of the most acclaimed money management apps on the Google Play store for good reason. First and foremost, its design is excellent. This is one of the best designed apps on the Play Store, and in addition to Monefy, it’s probably our favorite UI design. Both light and dark modes are supported here, but the app offers some customization. You can choose colors for your category and more.

Costs are displayed in the form of a graph, similar to what Monefy offers. The app can track both debt and savings, but you can use multiple currencies here without any problems. Like many other apps on the list, this app supports cloud backup. The app keeps track of your transaction history, and if you don’t like the chart view of your costs, there are many more options here.

1 Download Money

SimplicityEasyBudget’s Best Money Management Android App Price: Free Download In-App Purchase: Yes Android Version: 5.0+

If you don’t need all the great features that most other money management apps offer, we recommend Easy Budget. This app is all about simplicity. Starting with that design, it can never be much simpler than this. However, that’s not a bad thing, as the app’s UI is nice and easy to navigate. This app is really easy to use and focuses on the important features you may need to manage your expenses.

This app is limited to managing one account and most people need it. Also, expenses cannot be categorized. Developers say they don’t have the time to do that and it’s easier to do it like a typical expense. This app also does not provide charts or other statistics. If you don’t need these features, but the bare essentials to manage your finances, this is the way to go.

Download Easy Budget

Statistics Money Manager for your money and budget Money Management Android App Price: Free Download In-App Purchase: Yes Android Version: 4.1+

If you are interested in statistics, this app may be a great choice for you. The Money Manager Expense & Budget app has excellent reviews on the Play Store for good reason. This is a very versatile app that runs almost all of the other money management apps and does much more than most of them. The graphs that this app can provide are excellent and different from those found in other apps.

This app is all about visuals. The UI design is great and all the statistics shared by the UI are colorful and entertaining. Passcode locking is optional, but you can also easily back up and restore your data. If you want to reuse your expenses frequently, you can also easily bookmark them. A calculator is also built in here. There are many other features to check out.

Download Money Manager Expenses and Budgets

