Cricut promises unlimited lifetime uploads to existing craft machines after user backlash





Cricut has changed its recently announced plan to require a subscription to get the most out of the crafting machine to cut paper and other materials accurately. In response to backlash from machine-dependent craftsmen and fans, Cricut CEO Ashish Arora apologized for the decision, postponed subscription requirements, and removed registered Cricut devices purchased before December 31st. Announced that it will be used to provide unlimited uploads to all users. 2021 for the life of their machine.

If there are no upload restrictions, the crafter can use Cricut and the required DesignSpace app as usual. You can create your design with an app or third-party software such as Procreate and use your Cricut machine to format it to cut from materials such as paper, cloth, vinyl, and even wood.

Prior to this change, Cricut planned to require a $ 9.99 / year $ 95.88 Cricut Access Standard plan or a $ 118.88 / year Premium plan to maintain unlimited uploads. Unpaid owners are limited to uploading 20 times a month, and many creators who prefer to start a Cricut project in another app and upload it to the design space may not be able to use their device. I was worried.

According to Arora, anyone who purchases a resold Cricut machine will have unlimited lifetime uploads if the new owner creates a Cricut account and connects the machine by the end of 2021. According to Arora, the company is also considering space setting options for education or manufacturers. The 20 uploads could be completed quickly, but there were no details to share other than the general promise that nothing would change by the end of the year.

In an ideal world, machines that cost up to $ 399 don’t require a subscription, but Cricut at least listened to current customer concerns and offered what looked like a pretty good compromise.

