Google cuts app store prices following a similar move by Apple





Google and Apple are the duopoly that dominates the Western world app economy. These companies are under intense pressure from regulators and some developers who complain that high app store fees and complex rules are driving consumer costs. In 2020, a total of $ 143 billion was spent on mobile app stores, up 20% from the previous year, according to analytics firm App Annie.

Bloomberg News reported in December that at least three US states are investigating the fees Google charges developers and are preparing to file antitrust proceedings earlier this year. Authorities are investigating the Apples App Store.

Google also said that 99% of developers pay 15%, as only 1% of developers generate more than $ 1 million in revenue. The company also said that only 3% of developers charge for apps and services.

Fortnite video game maker Epic Games has sued Google, alleging that tech giants have abused control of the Android mobile operating system by forcing developers to use the Play Stores payment system. Epic also sued Apple. Last year, Apple and Google kicked Fortnite out of the digital store for breaking the rules. Epic Games said Tuesday that Google’s new policy is still inadequate.

A Google app tax cut could reduce a small portion of the financial burden on developers, but this doesn’t address the root of the problem, an Epic Games spokesman said in a statement. Said. Android needs to have a truly equal playing field among platform companies, app creators and service providers, and be completely open to competition. Competing for payment processing and app distribution is the only way to a fair app market.

Developers need to enroll in the new Google program, which is automatically updated every year thereafter. According to Google, it will go on sale on July 1st. According to the company, this savings allows developers to hire more engineers and invest more in the app development business. However, this change could also help Google circumvent antitrust oversight by regulators.

