Pharmaceutical giants believe there is room for greater innovation





Two recently signed sessions in China have taken a new direction in the development of foreign companies in the country, executives of a major multinational pharmaceutical company said.

Executives said it was particularly supported by the country’s keen focus on deeper reforms, broader openness, enhanced science and technology innovation, and growing domestic demand.

According to the outline of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25) on Economic and Social Development and Long-term Goals by 2035, which was passed at the 13th National Assembly, the pursuit of innovation-led development to promote and open reforms. Creating a strong domestic market and fostering new dual-circulation development patterns prioritizes the national development roadmap.

“Last year, China was the only major economy in the world to achieve positive economic growth, and the government work report states that China pursued high-quality development as an overall purpose, and the supply-side structure was a major issue. We reaffirmed our commitment to reform, said Jiang Wei, president of Bayer Group’s China branch, a German-based company.

“China has always been one of Bayer’s most important markets, and the company continues to unlock its potential in the domestic market, maximizing its advantages in areas such as healthcare and agriculture, and a period of new development. Will be welcomed. “

Bayer is aggressively moving to new technologies through strategic acquisitions, mutually beneficial cooperation and restructuring of its product lines, and has invested in new technologies in almost every business unit. The China Unit will innovate and work together to create a better life for those who provide high quality products and solutions in the healthcare and agriculture sector, while at the same time making more contributions to healthy China initiative and rural revitalization. He said he would continue.

Roger Jansenz, managing director and general manager of Merck’s healthcare business in China, said the pursuit of further openness would inject more vitality into the healthcare market.

Based in Germany, the company has a strategy with state-owned Guangzhou Pharmaceutical Holdings to innovate new business models, innovate pipelines and cooperate in market expansion with a view to development in the Guangzhou-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay area. We have signed a cooperation agreement.

The region’s business environment continues to improve, and a range of government policies and initiatives have the potential for regional innovation, supported by world-class infrastructure, highly developed industrial chains, and leading research institutes. Is set to unleash.

“Merck has been heavily influenced by China’s remarkable progress in healthcare reform in recent years, which has significantly improved drug availability and affordability, making the public health system stronger than ever. “I have,” he said.

The company has revealed that its pharmaceutical manufacturing base in Nantong, Jiangsu Province has become Merck’s second-largest pharmaceutical division in the world. In addition, the company has launched a number of R & D clinical trials in China, including biliary tract cancer and cervical cancer. We are also working with several local partners, from internet giants, technology starters to local pharmaceutical companies, to explore a new healthcare innovation ecosystem.

Julio Geiger, president and general manager of Eli Lilly and Company, a division of the U.S.-based pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and Company, said his company has strengthened its confidence in the long-term development of multinational companies in China. He said he was determined to seize the opportunity. For innovation and collaboration under the new dual circulation development paradigm.

The company is ready to work with industry-wide partners to bring global innovative medicines to China at a faster pace, and is actively seeking new opportunities to work with innovative domestic pharmaceutical companies. He said.

