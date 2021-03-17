How to make a weapon with Fortnite





Fortnite Season 6 is now “Primal”. If you miss a trailer that introduces some of the new additions, one round of the new map should be pretty clear. From prehistoric huts to new teeth and bone-covered weapons, Fortnite Season 6 is a lot like ARK Survival Evolved, even if not all TikTok dances and superheroes are running around. Oh yeah, and now we have the making of weapons.

Crafting with Fortnite should be a hot topic this season, as Fortnite is a complex new system that every player is trying to learn on the fly. This cheat sheet is designed to give you a better overview of new elements such as mechanical parts, animal parts, temporary weapons, classic weapons, primal weapons and how to craft at Fortnite. Here’s everything you need to know.

How to craft with Fortnite

The list of craftable items is long, but it doesn’t matter if you don’t know what you’re dealing with. First, you need to understand new craft parts such as mechanical parts and animal parts.

Machine parts

Mechanical parts come from cars, trucks, motorhomes and other vehicles, and basically anything with a motor. Defeat them with a harvesting tool or blow them up to find the remaining mechanical parts.

Animal part

Animal parts are dropped by defeated wildlife. This season we will introduce passive and aggressive animals such as chickens and frogs in the former and boars and wolves in the latter. When defeated, they leave bones and flesh behind.

Frogs can also leave stink bags, but large animals leave more bone than small animals.

Neither bones nor mechanical parts occupy space in the five regular inventory slots, but meat does. There are 4 pieces of meat in the slot, and each piece of meat you eat is 15 HP. However, bones and mechanical parts will be placed in the new craft menu that appears when you view the full inventory. Each craftable item takes either animal parts or mechanical parts, but at least for now, it doesn’t take both.

Primal Weapons and Classic Weapons

Continuing from the top, the reason we don’t need mechanical and animal parts together in the weapon recipe is to represent the opposite style of weapon in Season 6. Teeth and taped primal weapons pack average punches at the expense of accuracy, while classic weapons have the firepower players are accustomed to, but lack power in matches against primal-equipped enemies. There is a possibility.

There is a system of risk and reward, and each player has to decide for himself what he likes and sometimes what he can make. If you find a makeshift weapon, consider it a blank slate. It may be a ready-to-use weapon, but when combined with the right crafting supplies, it can quickly be turned into a classic or primal weapon.

We’ve already seen how to make a hunter’s cloak. In the next section, we’ll summarize that and look at other recipes that players can use to create new weapons.

Fortnite craft recipe

We may discover more crafting recipes in Fortnite during our previous gameplay time, but so far we have found the following recipes:

To create an item[作成]Go to the menu and scroll down to the basic item you want to change. For example, change a piece of meat to a hunter’s cloak, or change a temporary shotgun to a primal shotgun. If you have enough craft parts in addition to the weapon, you can make the weapon you want.

Mechanical Weapon Recipe Mechanical Gun: 1 Weapon, 4 Mechanical Parts Mechanical Explosive Bow: 1 Mechanical Bow, 6 Grenade Mechanical Shockwave Weapon: 1 Mechanical Gun, 2 Shockwave Grenade Primal Weapon Recipe Primal Gun: 1 Weapon, 4 Bone Primal Flame Bow: 1 Primal Bow, 1 Firefly Jar or 1 Gas Can Primal Stink Bow: 1 Primal Bow, 3 Stink Fish or 1 Stink Sack Hunter Cloak: 1 Meat, 2 Bones

Chests also include crafted items and primal and classic weapons, but chests are randomized, so the surest way to craft a particular item is to hunt down animals or smash the vehicle of interest. item.

For more guides, check out the Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass content breakdown, how to unlock Neymar skins, and a list of all vaulted and non-vaulted weapons this season.

