Low App Store Small Business Program costs less than 5% of Apple’s revenue





Apple launched the App Store Small Business Program in November. The program will reduce App Store fees from 30% to 15% for all developers who earn less than $ 1 million from the App Store. This price cut doesn’t cost Apple a lot. ..

CNBC-shared app analytics firm Sensor Tower estimates that if Apple’s program were to run throughout 2020, Apple would have $ 595 million, or an estimated $ 21.7 billion in 2020 App Store pricing. You would have missed 2.7%. The apps that make the most money on the App Store are still subject to a full 30% commission, which accounts for the majority of the money Apple collects.

Google today announced a similar price cut for developers. Starting July 1, Google will collect 15% of Play Store fees from developers who make less than $ 1 million. Google will also lose a little money. The Sensor Tower would have missed about $ 587 million, or about $ 11.6 billion of Google Play fees for the year, if Google’s reduced rates were available throughout 2020. I’m guessing it will be.

Neither Apple nor Google share specific data about App Store sales, so Sensor Tower data is based on estimates and is a rough calculation rather than an exact number. Apple is summarizing the revenue raised from the App Store along with other services, and Apple raised $ 54.76 billion in 2020.

All developers who earn less than $ 1 million from the App Store in a calendar year are eligible for a discounted rate that applies to approximately 98% of developers. Developers with sales over $ 1 million face a 30% standard rate. Price reductions apply to app purchases, in-app purchases, and subscriptions.

In January, Sensor Tower estimates that App Store spending will reach $ 72 billion in 2020, with users spending the most on games and entertainment.

