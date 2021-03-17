Destiny 2 fixes 12 beloved raid glitches





The 12 raid glitches in Destiny 2 have been fixed in the latest patch. This leads to the disappointment of many guardians and players who enjoyed it.

Bungy secretly fixed 12 raid glitches that were popular with fans. This beloved glitch allows up to 12 Guardians in Destiny 2: Beyond Light to participate in raid events together instead of 6 players, reducing difficulty and doubling the level of fun. I did.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light’s raid mode places six players on a fire team and collaborates to complete a Destiny-style dungeon. This mode is considerably more difficult than regular missions, requiring players to solve puzzle mechanics and learn most of the dungeon before boarding. In the assault. Teams of players who complete a raid at the time of release often spend hours trying to break fierce battles and boss mechanics, striving to allow other players to eventually defeat the raid.

In the latest patch of Destiny 2: Beyond Light shared by Bungie, glitches are very humorous. Fixed an issue where players could pack 12 people into activities that clearly couldn’t handle the power of many of their guardians. Recent issues regarding the Strike and Confiscation Shrine Ascendant Challenge have also been addressed in this patch. According to patch notes, this recent update was released primarily to address a number of issues that have plagued Guardians lately.

Bungie was always trying to fix this particular bug, but fans secretly wanted it not to happen right away. Players enjoyed being able to get so many guardians involved in RAID activities. This allows players who fail to complete the RAID to finally check from the to-do list for these difficult tasks. Doubled the number of players needed to win the raid, allowing players to work on the event as they please, without having to minimize their stats and equipment as usual. This makes the raid even more fun. For casual fans.

A patch has also been fixed for the currently disabled Osiris Trial Mode, which resolves an issue where all players would see an “invincible medal” when one player wins in mode. This bug wasn’t the issue that caused Bungie to disable the mode last weekend. It looks like the mode hasn’t been fixed until this weekend. Eliminating at least 12 raid bugs shows that Bungie is actively working to improve the game, even if Destiny 2 fans are doing it in ways they don’t actually approve.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light is currently available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S.

Source: Bungie

