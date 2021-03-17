Google wants to see you sleep on the new Nest Hub screen





Sleep sensing technology will be a key feature of Google’s next-generation Nest Hub, a 7-inch display announced on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (Googlevia AP)

San Ramon, CA (AP) Google’s next Internet-connected home device tests whether consumers can trust their company to fall asleep.

The new sleep-sensing technology will be an important feature of the latest version of NestHub, a 7-inch smart screen announced Tuesday.

But you can also do new tricks on the latest Nest Hub. If allowed, the device will also monitor sleep patterns from the bedside, eliminating the need to wear fitness devices and other potentially annoying gadgets on the bed. This feature, which Google plans to offer for free at least until this year, relies on a new chip that Google calls Soli. The chip uses radar to detect movements such as the depth of the person breathing.

The $ 100 NestHub allows you to view photos and videos in addition to answering questions and handling household chores through Google’s voice-launching assistant. There is no camera.

Nest Hub will generate a weekly sleep report with a clear breakdown of sleep length and quality, how often users wake up at night, how often they snore and cough, and tips they’ve created in consultation with the American Society of Sleep Medicine. It has become. Sleep medicine.

Google says it honed its skills by studying 15,000 sleeping people for a total of 110,000 nights.

Such help may sound appealing to millions of people with sleep problems. However, this feature can also raise privacy concerns. Especially given the long history of online surveillance where Google collects personal information such as interests, habits, and whereabouts to help sell digital ads that generate most of the revenue.

The company may also eventually tune its capabilities to work with the FitBit line of fitness devices that Google took over in January. The $ 2.1 billion purchase raises concerns that Google could use these gadgets to get a deeper look at people’s personal health.

Google emphasizes privacy protection built into its sleep detection feature. To get started, users have to turn it on themselves. Nest Hub also has Google’s control to make it clear that sleep tracking is turned on and make it easy to remove data from your device.

All audio is retained on the device. That is, it provides other sleep information to generate analysis and reports, but it is not sent to Google’s data centers. Ashton Udall, Senior Product Manager at Google Nest, states that none of the information collected through the sleep detection feature will be used to sell ads.

