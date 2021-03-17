Activision Blizzard fires 50 employees: 10,000 Nokia employees could also be unemployed





Activision Blizzard gives up 50 employees and 10,000 Nokia employees could lose their jobs due to the company planning restructuring (screenshot on Pexels official website)

Employees of two major companies will lose their jobs as Activision Blizzard recently said it plans to reorganize the company and will fire about 50 people from various departments that typically handle live events and esports segments. You may be at risk.

The 50 may already look bad, but Nokia recently announced that it could cut up to 10,000 jobs over the next two years as it restructures.

Activision Blizzard COVID-19 Pandemic

According to a report by The Verge on Tuesday, March 16th, Activision Blizzard demonstrates the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the general feasibility of live production in a huge esports league and changes in its own core viewing habits. Pointed out to. Audience for the past year.

The pandemic has affected the live department, causing certain employees to be parted.

A spokesperson for Activision Blizzard said in a statement to Bloomberg that players are actually increasingly choosing to connect with the game and the entire esports team.

Like other traditional sports, entertainment, and even broadcast industries, people in the esports industry need to adapt their business as pandemics continue to affect live events.

Activision Blizzard Furlough Benefits

Bloomberg reportedly said that those fired by Activision Blizzard would be:

3-month severance pay 12-month health insurance Activision Blizzard $ 200 gift card for use on the proprietary Battle.net PC platform

The layoff is reported to include a large number of employees of a mobile operator owned by Activision, known as King, the maker of Candy Crush.

Also read: ESA Virtualizes for E3 Video Game Fair 2021 for COVID-19 Pandemic

Nokia fired by 2023

Nokia, meanwhile, said their furlough was part of an effort to free up additional funding for research and development and investment in 5G and other projects, according to Finnish telecommunications giants.

Nokia expects to have 80,000 to 85,000 employees, starting with its current strong 90,000, even after implementing this scheme in the next 18 to 24 months.

However, the company said the exact number of layoffs will depend on “market trends” that will occur over the next two years.

Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark has issued a statement that decisions that could have a significant impact on employees will never be so neglected.

According to the NY Post, the new plan could reduce Nokia’s total costs by about $ 716 million near the end of 2023. With these savings, R & D, 5G, digital, cloud infrastructure and more.

Related article: Nokia’s “ignorance” about stock profits, making fun of new phone calls

This article is owned by TechTimes

Urian Buen Consejo Screenplay Work

2018 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Please do not duplicate without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos