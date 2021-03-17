Outer Worlds optimized for PS5 and Xbox Series X





Xbox Series S not included in new patch

Obsidian Entertainment and its publisher, Private Division, today released a long-awaited patch that optimizes The Outer Worlds for the Xbox Series X and PS5.

The Outer Worlds’ new 1.0.7 patch unlocks the game to run at 60 frames per second on both Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. Unfortunately, if you have an Xbox Series S, you won’t be able to experience the new updates. Other people’s reports.

In addition, the long-awaited “Murder in Eridanos” DLC will be released tomorrow, with new patches to prepare players for it. Unfortunately, the patch notes for the new patch Obsidian released today have not been released.

Murder in Elidanos is the second and final story extension of The Outer Worlds. The game is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Switch. Unfortunately, nothing has been announced when the final Switch version of the DLC will be released.

Check with us near the release date for murder review coverage on the Eridanos DLC. stay tuned.

Mark Fajardo

Mark Fajardo has been the Editor-in-Chief of Just Push Start since 2009.

