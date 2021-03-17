Accepting CX turmoil and lead changes from the inside | | Sponsored Content | Tech-Talk Webinar | March 31st





Nearly 10 years of digital transformation have been compressed in the last 12 months. Dramatic changes in consumer needs, behaviors and preferences have overturned business models in all industries and many brands have failed to adapt.

Customer experience (CX) has been a factor in determining whether a brand will prosper or disappear after 2021. According to a survey by the American Consumer Satisfaction Index (ACSi), CX leaders outperform their competitors by 400%, but CX lagguards are even behind.

CX-centric brand transformation requires an entire organization, but is led by today’s marketers. In fact, McKinsey & Co. According to, more than 80% of CEOs expect CX growth to come from marketing teams. In short, marketing leaders need to think differently. Their scope covers all touchpoints and experiences throughout the customer’s lifecycle.

eMarketer features Tech-Talk featuring Action IQ CMO Leah Pope, panelist elfBeauty Chief Digital Officer Ekta Chopra, Google Cloud Retail and Consumer Vice President Carrie Tharp, and Strategist and CMO Elizabeth Shaw. Moderate the webinar. Advisor. They explain why marketers must integrate external and internal silos to create a CX-centric organization.

Join us in this webinar and learn:

What CEOs Expect from CMOs in 2021 and How Expectations Have Changed How CMOs Plan General Initiatives such as Channel Management, Platform Convergence, and Close Connections with Customers Tips on how to build a CX-centric culture, team, and operating model plus!Ask questions and interact with the eMarketer community of marketing associates

Release date: March 31, 2021

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Presenter

Leah Popeis CMO of Action IQ. Leah came to Action IQ from Salesforce and played the dual role of covering the complete suite of marketing cloud products from B2B to B2C. She was Head of Marketing for Salesforce Marketing Cloud and CMO of Salesforce-owned Datorama.

Ekta Choprais Chief Digital Officer of elf Beauty. Ekta joined Elf in 2016, bringing over 20 years of technical experience from private equity and retail companies. In his current role, he is responsible for digital transformation in engineering, data ecosystems, enterprise applications, security, consumer technology, and more.

Carrie Tharpis is Vice President of Retail and Consumers at Google Cloud. Carrie is responsible for creating and implementing Google Clouds’ global products, partners and market development strategies in the retail industry. She helps retailers and consumer businesses unleash the power of cloud, machine learning, and AI to add value to their businesses and enhance their customer experience.

Elizabeth Shawis is a strategist and CMO advisor. Elizabeth consults with Fortune 500 CMOs and senior leaders on digital transformation, marketing innovation and marketing operations. Elizabeth has been a leading marketing practitioner and sort leadership with a focus on innovation and digital marketing for over 20 years at leading companies such as Sephora, Forrester, Constellation Brands and Cisco Systems & Omnicom Group.

