Dasha.AI Releases Free Voice AI Restaurant Reservation Tool That Mimics Google Duplex





March 16, 2021 2:30 pm

Voice AI startup Dasha.AI has launched a virtual assistant that allows users to make calls and book restaurants on their behalf without having to make a call. The Dasha Table Booking tool functionally mimics Google Duplex, but is free and open source, using Dasha’s proprietary technology to create synthetic speech and execute conversations.

Dasha Reservation

The tool is hosted on Replit and the interface is very simple. Enter the restaurant’s phone number, enter your name and phone number, when you want to book, and the number of people in the group. Once the information is entered, the program calls the restaurant, simulates human voice, and uses Dasha’s deep learning algorithms to understand what the person answering the call is saying. The conversation is transcribed in real time on the website and you can listen to the entire recorded conversation after the conversation is over. On the right is an example transcript.

The AI ​​is flexible enough to understand if the respondent says there is no reservation and can repeat the information when requested by the restaurant. Dasha claims that the vast majority of people called by the AI ​​don’t know they’re talking to the program, but when asked if the robot is calling, the AI ​​admits the truth. The actual language used by the assistant is also not completely fluent, as seen in the sample transcript. This is partly because the program wasn’t a complete product, but was created as a fun example of Dasha’s larger AI work. Others can tweak and improve open source programs if they wish, and Dasha is looking for feedback.

Duplex duplicate

Dasha’s tools are very similar to the Google Duplex voice AI service, which was first demoed in 2018 as a way to book restaurants as well. Duplex expanded its service to haircuts in October, but the restaurant functions almost the same. The only other notable difference is that Duplex announces it’s an AI when it answers the phone, and only when Dasha is requested. Also, unlike Duplex, Dasha can be claimed to be AI-based only. Duplex had to respond to criticism early on after it was discovered that some of Google Duplex’s calls were being made by humans. Google argued that it was due to lack of information about whether the restaurant would make a reservation.

During the pandemic, Google extended Duplex’s capabilities to begin collecting information from stores, including inventories. The AI ​​called the store and asked the clerk if a particular item was in stock and how much. Google Duplex also expanded its geographical footprint, including New Zealand, last year, followed by Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom. Dasha can book restaurants anywhere, but only speaks English. Despite its limitations, Dasha’s creation is impressive only to work without the Google tech giant behind it. Also, you don’t need to have a Google device to use it. For now, most may be fun gimmicks, but it’s easy to imagine that these types of services have become a common feature of voice AI.

Follow @voicebotai Follow @erichschwartz

Google Duplex can book haircuts two years after the stage demo

Google Duplex Expands to Three New Countries

Google Duplex asks stores about the supply of toilet paper and hand sanitizers

Eric Hal Schwartz is a staff writer and podcast producer for Voicebot.AI. Eric has been a professional writer and editor for over 12 years, specializing in stories about how science and technology intersect business and society. Eric is based in New York City.

Previous article Introducing BOT Coin, a new tool for the voice and chatbot community

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos