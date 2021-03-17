Zombie Semi Live Again !!





Back in the days of Microsoft’s first console, there were zombie games that brought that genre to mind. This was long before the zombies were fully played, but a year before the genre entered the realm of “trying out concepts in strange ways and seeing what else you could do”, Shaun. Seeing the appearance of the Dead. (See WandaVision for another genre on the same stage.) Instead of zombies becoming a threat, Stubbs the Zombie: Rebel Without a Pulse, dressed in the rotten shoes of the title character, actually Guide the horde and chop the brain late. The “city of the future” of the 1950s is superficially happy and ugly.

Stubbs the Zombie created a thematic sequel in the form of Ray’s the Dead, which is very pleasing, but the PC version of Steam was from 2005, but the original version was a long-obsolete console. Left behind. This is the original game of warts and all presentations that keeps the game intact, except for the common bug crushing and the increased resolution of today’s shiny new displays and monitors. Chop your brain, turn creatures into undead, attack hordes of more creatures, and create shambles to terrorize the squeaky, clean world of Americana in the 1950s. You know it deserves it.

Stubbs the Zombie: Rebel Without a Pulse is released today on PS4, Xbox One and Switch, and the PC versions of Steam and GOG are also getting new updates. The new trailer below is the original Xbox, where Stubs smokes with green skin, but now shows the glory of high-resolution undead, so take a look.

