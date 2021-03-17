Google Revelation Triggers Phrases for Rapid Bipartisan Action





Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal said Congress needs to strengthen its FTC. The FTC needs to be given sufficient resources to confront such a well-funded industry.

A Connecticut General Assembly member of the Senate Antitrust Subcommittee said in a statement that executors needed both the will and the tools to undertake Big Tech. If the FTC is willing to file a proceeding against Big Tech, reforms are needed to allow consumers, workers, and small businesses affected by the abuse of monopoly power to seek proceedings in court. ..

The sharp reaction highlights how much the reputation of Silicon Valley’s largest companies in Washington has suffered since 10 years ago, when lawmakers on both sides of the aisle tended to accept them as an economic driver. Currently, Apple, Amazon, Facebook, and Google are investigating antitrust laws by the FTC and the Department of Justice, and calling on online companies to hold online companies responsible for user-submitted content by both Republicans and Democrats. Faced with all kinds of scrutiny.

POLITICO gets a 312-page internal FTC document explaining what agency lawyers and economists thought about the allegations that search giants demoted rivals such as Yelp and eBay to boost their own niche products. Did. These set the search engine as the default for most mobile device exclusive contracts with Apple, wireless carriers, and smartphone makers that are currently subject to the judiciary, with some false or inconsistent assumptions about the future of the Internet. Anti-trust proceedings that include both concerns about Google’s contract to do.

At least one Democrat has seen promising signs for Rebecca Kelly Slaughter, the incumbent FTC chief. He will testify in the House of Representatives on the issue of antitrust law on Thursday. Fortunately, Becca Slaughter takes these issues seriously, said Jan Schakowsky, Democrat, who chairs the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee, which oversees the FTC. Shakowski declined to comment directly on the FTC2011-13 probe.

The FTC did not respond to requests for comment.

Other Republicans were piled up with the back. Senator Josh Hawley, a Republican, who is a frequent technical commentator, said the document indicated that the Obama administration had given Google a lover contract and called on the Senate Judiciary Committee to hold a hearing.

Google was spared the law last time, said Marsha Blackburn, Tennessee, a technical critic on the Judiciary Committee. This time, Google is fighting three different antitrust proceedings, confronting the Justice Department and almost every state attorney general in the country.

They rarely formed an alliance with progressive activists. They grabbed a revelation to call on the government to miss the opportunity to regulate Google in a time when it might have been easier to curb growing Silicon Valley companies.

Zephyr Teachout, a professor of Fordham law and an advocate of antitrust, said on Twitter that the entire 312-page document from the survey shows that the FTC’s Obama-era survey is far worse than we thought it would be. Said that. And we thought it was bad.

She wrote that this was a catastrophic removal of the Obama FTC and the FTC economist.

Google had a completely different view of the documents obtained by POLITICO, saying that the agency was aware of how the company’s search engines would help users. Google also targeted Microsoft, one of the companies that complained to the FTC about Google’s actions.

Rosie Lipscom, head of competition at Google, said FTC will place consumer interest in higher quality search results than the interests of strong commercial rivals, making it the second largest company in the United States by market capitalization. Stated. , In a blog post on Tuesday. Microsoft declined to comment.

The enemies of other Google companies quickly pushed back. Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman, one of the companies complaining about FTC in a previous survey, also urged Congress to hold a hearing.

He said it’s more clear than ever that the decision to end an antitrust investigation into Google in 2013 isn’t old enough. These smoking gun documents show how Google systematically destroyed the web. All this evidence needs to be revisited with a fresh eye.

But even some tech industry critics have said that holding FTC accountable ignores the greater barriers to antitrust law. Judges are hostile to such cases. Haroldfeld, Senior Vice President of Open Internet Nonprofit Public Knowledge, said recent examples include the failure of the Justice Department’s challenge to the 2018 AT & T-Time Warner merger and the last merger of Sprint and T-Mobile. Said to include the State Attorney General who could not be stopped.

If the current Department of Justice continues to undermine antitrust law in the name of phantom efficiency, it doesn’t matter how aggressive DOJ and FTC are, Feld said.

