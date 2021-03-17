“Genshin Impact” Leak, Expected Version 1.4: Eula, The Spindrift Knight, Furniture Blueprint Shop, MORE!





Genshin Impact is preparing for the expected update patch for the game, bringing in new characters and offers from developers, and some leaks have emerged about what is expected in update version 1.4. I will. We’re looking forward to the update as the popular RPG debuts the update and gamers are rumored to bring big new offers.

(Photo: Seewlie via Twitter @Seewlie)

miHoYo’s popular action role-playing game (RPG) “Genshin Impact” is considering a fifth update, but as always, it aims to bring a lot to gamers with the latest title updates. .. Some leakers have already released speculation and spoilers about what to expect, which is certainly packed a lot for RPG patches.

The 1.4 update is scheduled to be released at 11:00 pm Eastern Standard Time (March 16) / 3:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time (Greenwich Mean Time). However, downtime maintenance will take 5 hours from 6 pm Eastern Standard Time. 10 pm Greenwich Mean Time.

The game is already 6 months old and will soon be 7 years old. Due to its commercial success as a free RPG, a large number of players have emerged, making it one of the hottest action multiplayer open worlds of the time. In addition, it can be used with the popular open world game “World of Warcraft”, especially the Shadowlands expansion pack.

Also read: Tesla software update “2021.4.12” released: Model Y winter upgrade to combat harsh cold conditions

Genshin Impact Update Version 1.4: Everything You Need to Know

The “Genshin Impact” leaker, called “Honey” (@ amourcherie_606), has released a known speculation and leak edit via Twitter for the next major update of the RPG, bringing massive content to the title. I did. In addition, the leaker also addressed the arrival of a furniture store that could sell blueprints for crafts.

Another thing is that the screenshots of the forum thread were also posted by the leaked tweets. This suggests Chasm’s “Geovishap Dragon” and can bring events to the game. Apart from the arrival of Yura, another character who sports the Pyrocatalyst also participated and brought a total of two beginners to the action game.

Spin Drift Knight, Yura

The biggest news of this leak is the arrival of Eula, characterized as the Spindrift Knight, catalyzed by Cryo and Claymore, a hybrid of the two power elements in the game. She is a blue-haired character, dressed in a white dress, and has a huge cryosword or ice sword to kill her enemies.

The first look of the blue-haired Diluc …. that is, Eula:

5 * Claymore users with Cryo vision.

Her core status is Critical DMG, and her talent and ascension level will benefit from building her based on that status. pic.twitter.com/PkxWaSb6Yh

— Seewlie (@Seewlie) March 16, 2021 Furniture Blueprint Shop

In addition to the new characters, the Furniture Blueprint Shop will also update version 1.4 of the game, providing a place to build new content and foundations, as well as the latest patch for Genshin. In addition, this complements the game’s new home update, which is also rumored to be available in a patch.

Assuming a furniture blueprint store from the new housing system expected in 1.5. pic.twitter.com/4EN8PHgWoa

— AE Entropy (@AeEntropy) March 16, 2021 Other leaks

Other leaks include the arrival of another character, known as Yanfei, who bears the pyrocatalyst from the game, which is expected to be about 4-5 stars. There are no details about the new character, except for their abilities and ratings.

Yanfei /

Future Pyrocatalyst # GenshinImpact # # Yanfei # pic.twitter.com / FSFlWAT1H8

— Lumie (@lumie_lumie) March 16, 2021

In addition, players may see new events and challenges as leakers speculate on the arrival of “Geovishap Dragon,” which appears to be a major update to the game coming in version 1.4.

Wait for the King’s Geovishap Dragon in Cham ?? GOODNIGHT pic.twitter.com/HcciYDsbxV

— Dainsleif dainsleif dainsleif dainsleif (@dainsleiffs) March 11, 2021

Downtime is occurring early today, and gamers can now download the latest updated version of Gensin Impact via the game client.

Related article: “Genshin Impact” and KFC event canceled due to COVID-19 protocol violation and leak

