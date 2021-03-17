Redmi Note 10 Pro with 64MP quad camera setup will be available for first sale on Amazon and Mi.com today at 12:00 pm-Technology News, Firstpost





tech2 News Staff March 17, 2021 10:23:52 AM

The Redmi Note 10 series, which includes Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, recently made its debut in India. Today, Redmi Note 10 Pro will be available for the first time in Japan at 12:00 pm on Amazon and Mi.com. Smartphone highlights include a 64 MP quad rear camera setup, 8 GB RAM, 33 W fast charge, a 120 Hz refresh rate display, and a Snapdragon 7 32G chipset.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Price, Stock Status, Sale Offer

The Redmi Note 10 Pro has three storage variations. The 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at 15,999, the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at 16,999 rupees, and the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at 18,999.

The stunning beauty of #RedmiNote10Pro comes with #ProDisplayProCameras, #EvolDesign #SuperAMOLED, # 120Hz refresh rate and # 64MP camera. , 9998GB + 128GB for Rs.18,999 # ILoveRedmiNote # 10on10 pic.twitter.com/r4pmKT9D7E

Redmi India-# RedmiNote10 Series (@RedmiIndia) March 4, 2021

Smartphones will be available for purchase on Amazon and Mi.com at 12:00 pm.

Xiaomi also announced that consumers purchasing Redmi 10 series smartphones will also receive a discount of up to Rs 1,500 with ICICI Bank’s debit and credit cards.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Specifications

The Redmi Note 10 features a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Powered by the Snapdragon 732 G chipset, it offers up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This is done in MIUI 12 which is based on Android 11.

Redmi Note 10 Profeaturesa Quad camera setup. It has a 64MP Samsung GW3 primary sensor, a 5MP super macro lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

It has a 5,020mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.







