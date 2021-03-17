Best Keep Secret MDC provides a path to innovation in medical devices-BioBuzz





At the heart of pharmaceutical and healthcare innovation is the Maryland Development Center (MDC), an undiscovered treasure that offers a path to healthcare innovation. The center is MedTech Startup Studio, which works with the inventor to develop ideas into practical prototypes and marketable products.

Deborah Hemingway, MDC’s CEO, who was appointed to this position in January, called the organization one of Baltimore’s best-protected secrets. Founded in 2016 by Dr. Gilblancenship, a professor at the University of Maryland College Park, MDC has provided engineering and business development services to establish and support companies that commercialize medical devices. I did. The mission is simple and MDC wants to help build tools for use in medical practice.

Hemingway does not believe that it is not too early when it comes to carrying out this mission. She said she wanted to capture some of the medical device ideas that could be lost by being unable to move forward. The MDC focused on medical devices and instruments used in hospitals, primarily those that can be used in the operating room. Many of the ideas presented to MDC come from surgeons and doctors who not only have ideas, but are also active in medical practice.

We want those innovations. She said we love the idea of ​​napkins. It can be as complex as robotic surgery or as small as a mechanical device.

Deborah Hemingway, CEO of MDC

When a medical device idea is proposed to MDC, it goes through a rigorous screening process to determine its feasibility and marketability. Screening takes about two weeks, according to Hemingway. She called this process robust. MDC Screener digs deeper into the market to explore the IP landscape, technical and scientific feasibility, product market, and market size of existing patents that can be problematic for startups.

The complexity of the proposed device is not the driving force behind MDC’s decision, Hemingway said. Rather, she said their main driving force was the current market conditions and the feasibility of influential products.

We are looking for issues that we really need to tackle, she said.

If the idea passes the review, the entrepreneur can participate in the program and receive a $ 100,000 grant to help launch it. Hemingway states that these funds used by MDC come from individual investors and undiluted capital. That seed money isn’t the only money startups can secure. Many of the companies that MDC works with also have access to additional funding. There are also grants that can be secured. MDC can also assist startups in creating grants to secure additional funding.

We take a very practical approach. According to Hemingway, we not only teach you what to do, but we do it with you.

One of the companies supported by MDC is NeuroSonics Medical. It is developing a new patented focused ultrasound system that provides a minimally invasive alternative to cranial flap resection to remove large and complex brain tumors. NaoJ, co-founder and chief executive officer of the company. Gamo advertised MDC’s support for client companies. She praised the organization’s mission and praised Hemingway’s vision.

Since joining MDC two months ago, Hemingway said he has developed a three-year internal structuring program for the organization. The program focuses on the status of technology development, engineering, team building and recruitment, business development and regulation.

According to Hemingway, MDC wants to make sure that the startups it supports look good in these areas and help raise additional funding. With this new program in mind, Hemingway said there are opportunities for organizational growth. Normally, MDC focuses on four startups each year, but she said there is room for expansion.

Baltimore has many needs for institutions like MDC. According to Hemingway, there are also many needs across the state. She is also looking for ways to help MDC extend beyond Baltimore and boost other entrepreneurs throughout the state.

In addition, MDC is in the process of raising an Opportunity Zone Fund that can be used to provide additional capital to supported companies. MDC is also considering expanding its ties with universities throughout the state.

In addition to NeuroSonics, other MDC client companies include Next Step Robotics and SONOSA Medical, both of which already have a valuation of $ 10 million. In total, MDC has eight client companies, six of which are ready to withdraw from the umbrella and three have just been accepted into the program.

I want to create jobs in Baltimore. Hemingway said that was an important point of what he was doing.

Alex Keown is a freelance journalist who writes on a variety of topics such as the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences industries.

