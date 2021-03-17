The PlayStation community is endangered: Sony guarantees gamers still have a way to connect to the PS4





Endangered PlayStation Community: Sony ensures gamers still have a way to connect to the PS4 (xLegehnd YouTube screenshot)

For those who have previously used the PlayStation Communities feature on their previous PS4, it’s important to keep this feature alive, as Sony has decided to take advantage of it in the future. Sony recently confirmed that the PlayStation community feature has gone completely offline and will be unavailable in just a few weeks.

Sony PlayStation Community

On Wednesday, March 17, PlayStation announced that the company had not announced the exact date of the change, but it is initially scheduled for next month. Sony has officially changed the details of the support page for the official features of the PlayStation community. The service has also been reported to be unavailable on PS4 consoles prior to launch in April.

This means that if the console has this feature, it will not work. It’s also worth noting that the PlayStation community isn’t available on the PS5 either. Instead of Sony putting the PlayStation community on next-generation consoles, the company has decided to abolish the community altogether.

Other means of communication

According to Android Headlines, the communication behavior is very different on PS5. Sony talked about this at the time when we talked about certain parts of the UI and some of the console’s features. With the PlayStation community excluded, it was basically only a matter of time before Sony stopped supporting certain features on older consoles.

However, Sony reassures users that there is a way to stay connected within the PS4. Gamers can exchange messages between themselves and those on their friends list. Gamers can also continue to interact through the PlayStation app via their iOS or Android device.

Sony removes PlayStation community

The removal of big features like the PlayStation Communitys means Sony’s ultimate plan to shrink things a bit for the PS4. While the popular PS4 still has a few years left while being supported by new games, Sony is undoubtedly working to slowly reduce the total amount of work done on the console mentioned above.

With the arrival of the new Sony PS5, Sony also needs to step up the work of key development teams, along with popular next-generation hardware. Of course, to get this started, Sony still needs to increase the total production of these consoles.

Despite being launched in November 2020, it’s still very difficult to buy from a PS5 replenishment offered directly from a particular online retailer. Due to Scalper and Cryptominer, gamers are still struggling to get the next generation PlayStation 5 in the dark.

