Quality issues that can occur if the copied content is better than the original content





Google’s John Mueller states that if the copied content is always ranked higher than the original source, there may be a problem with the quality of the site.

Mueller addressed this topic in the Google Search Central SEO Hangouts recorded March 12.

Site owner Mohammad Mehdi Abbas tells Mueller that his original content has been stolen and republished by other websites. The stolen content is now in his own ranking.

He asks Mueller how to protect his site from content theft and how to prevent copied content from being ranked higher than himself in the future.

That leads to Mueller saying that if this is an ongoing problem, there may be a problem with the site quality.

What if the copied content has a higher rank than the original?

If the site owner finds that his content has been republished to another website without permission, one option that can be investigated is the DMCA removal process.

This allows site owners to report stolen content to Google page by page. If we find that the content has been copied without permission, Google may remove the offending page from our search results.

Since the DMCA process is a legal process, Mueller refuses to provide specific advice on when and how to use it.

“Depending on the situation, the main action you can take there is to look at the DMCA process. Because the DMCA process is a legal process, it provides legal advice on when and when it does not apply. You can’t, but it may be something you can look up.

In the DMCA process you’re basically saying, my content is my content and someone else copied it. And you give Google that information page by page. Then, based on that, our system or legal team (I don’t know the details) confirms it and takes action against it. Also, let the other side know that, for example, if they are the original source, you can raise concerns and try to find another solution for that. But I think that’s the main approach you can take there. “

Removing pages from search results using DMCA delete is one way to solve the problem that the copied content is ranked higher than the original content.

However, it does not reduce the likelihood that the problem will recur in the future.

If the copied content is always ranked higher than the original source, Mueller states that it may indicate a quality issue with the site.

Reassess the quality of your site

If other sites are copying your content and achieving higher rankings in search results, Mueller suggests reassessing your overall site quality.

“Another thing I should keep in mind is that if the copied content regularly looks at other people who are ranked higher than your content, then the overall of your website Perceptual quality is a problem with our algorithm. “

According to Mueller, Google should be able to determine which sites to trust as a source based on overall quality compared to random sites that don’t own content.

“It may make sense to take a step back and think about the entire website and try to find a way to significantly improve its quality. Our algorithm is with your website that contains content. To make sure they run across unknown random websites that contain the same content, they say: Well, in fact, your website is ours and you need to trust. It’s not as good or better than this website we know, like a random website.

Assigning measurements to site quality has always been difficult because there is no tool that can calculate how Google perceives site quality.

If the copied content is always ranked higher than your content, you don’t need a tool to tell you that you need to improve the quality.

This indicates that it is time to make some changes.

Listen to Mueller’s full response in the video below:

