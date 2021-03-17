Digital transformation is about new business models, not new technologies





In an interview with Clayton Christensen in the MIT Sloan Management Review, I found the cause of my reflection. Clayton Christensen has been looking back for almost a quarter of a century since he devised the “Theory of Destructive Innovation.” He explained the term “disruptive innovation” as follows:

“Disruptive innovation is the market where technology enabler-powered products or services are usually cheap and accessible, then constantly enter the market and eventually replace established competitors. Represents the process of becoming established in a low-end, simple application. “

Destructive innovation is the power behind digital transformation found in all industries, especially financial services. When talking about “digital transformation” with many bank executives, they focus on “digital” or “technology.” But as Christensen mentioned in the article, technology is an enabler.

The second part of the phrase “transformation”, the change in approach, is often ignored. In the banking industry, fintech companies are challenging existing companies with cheaper and more accessible business models, and technology is not the centerpiece.

FinTech Keys: They focus on solving customer problems, not the technology used to do so.

It’s not surprising that many attempts at digital transformation did not produce the expected results. In fact, according to IDC’s analysis, 70% of all digital transformation initiatives around the world have not met their goals. Of the $ 1.3 trillion spent on digital transformation in 2018, IDC estimated that more than $ 900 billion was wasted. The main cause of such waste is a lack of understanding of how to convert.

Five Key Elements Needed for Digital Transformation

Changing business models to achieve digital transformation requires meaningful cultural change. To do this, we need five important elements:

1. Transformation leadership comes from the top. Buy-in alone is not enough.

If incumbents are trying to compete with fintech companies, or even other transformation agencies, leaders have to think differently. They have to drive change on their own. If you lack the skills to do so, you can delegate. However, the people they delegate must be empowered to act throughout the organization.

2. Financial institutions’ strategies need to be modified to include market power.

In many cases, you will find that there is no clear purpose within the banking organization. Almost every financial institution says it leads in “customer service” and targets everyone. But, as Michael Porter said, “The essence of the strategy is to choose what to do.”

Strategy development is not rocket science. As the author Roger Martin points out, it’s as easy as continuing to answer these interrelated questions.

What are your broad aspirations for our organization and your specific goals for measuring progress? Where do we choose to play and not play across the potential areas we have access to? How do you choose to beat your competitors in the place of play we choose? What features do I need to build and maintain to win the way I choose? What management system do you need to create these key features?

3. You need to embrace customer centricity and communicate your strategic and tactical plans.

As mentioned earlier, fintech companies are disrupting the market by focusing on solving real-life problems. Financial institutions say they are customer-focused, but they never exceed the Net Promoter score. Neither good nor bad scores give direction to what customers value or what problems they are trying to address.

Important Tactics: Organizations become customer-centric by talking deeply and frequently with their customers. What do they value? What are they suffering from? Who do they trust?

4. Decision making and customer experience are based on data insights that drive quantifiable business and user outcomes.

Digital transformation, enabled by technology as an engine, brings new business models driven by data. If your organization wants to focus on its customers and act at a rate of change, they need to manage their customers and operational data on a large scale. The winner is the company that generates valid and accurate data, mines it for insights, and then translates these insights into business outcomes.

5. Apply the principles of design thinking to define problems and solutions to customer needs.

All this approach is to understand the customer and define the solution to the problem and its needs.

Conclusion: McKinsey says that companies that follow design thinking practices generate about 32% higher revenue and 56% higher revenue.

Correct or leave behind

Banks’ digital transformation has been going on for at least a decade. Before the pandemic, change seemed to accelerate. The impact on COVID-19 and its consequent business model has supercharged changes that are impacting the market.

Obviously, this is not the time to delay the work of change. Bank executives need to take leadership and coordinate their strategies to compete with the ever-innovating fintech companies and the largest banks.

Some difficult times await. But those who think it’s time to hunt down should consider this quote from Bain & Company Chairman Orit Gaddish.

“More people are asking at the level of uncertainty we are seeing today. How can we develop a strategy in such a rapidly changing world? They are a series of I’m afraid that strict principles will hinder their ability to respond quickly. I argue that strategy is needed at such times. “

